IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boman Irani teaches youngsters to take the perfect socially distant selfie, watch
Boman Irani spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Boman Irani spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Boman Irani teaches youngsters to take the perfect socially distant selfie, watch

  • Boman Irani was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, helping youngsters take the perfect selfie while maintaining social distance.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:36 PM IST

Boman Irani is teaching the art of taking the perfect selfie in the time of Covid-19. The actor, decked up in a suit, informed the paparazzi that he was taking his first flight since the lockdown eased in Maharashtra. During his chat, a few young fans identified the 3 Idiots star and requested a selfie.

Although Boman agreed, he asked the fans to click from a distance. As they tried to take a picture, he interrupted and guided them to change the angle. "Come here, come here," he instructed the youngsters while explaining that the lighting is better from another angle.

Popular for his roles in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Happy New Year and Don 2, Boman was last seen in Drive and Made in China, which released in 2019. The actor will appear next in '83, led by Ranveer Singh. Boman plays Farokh Engineer in the sports-themed movie. He also stars with Ranveer in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Speaking with Hindustan Times back in December 2020, the actor confessed he's excited about the upcoming projects. "I love to plan and look forward to things -be it travel, the movie that I am writing and directing, the screenplay classes with budding writers, which I have had 200 sessions so far- all of this energises me. I am also in talks for three new films which should be fun,” he said.

Also Read: Salman Khan visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, watch

The actor had turned 61 in December. Speaking about his age, Boman added, "As long as I am happy, age is nothing but a number. Emotionally, I am sharper, more alive and excited than ever even if physically, I can’t do things that a 25, 45 or 55 year-old-person can."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
boman irani

Related Stories

Ajay Devgn new look seems to be from an advert.
Ajay Devgn new look seems to be from an advert.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn's new look reminds fans of Jonny Bairstow, Chacha Chaudhary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Actor Ajay Devgn's new look from what is reportedly an unreleased commercial, has surfaced on social media. Fans are wondering what it is all about.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no-makeup selfie as she expressed her excitement about the arrival of the weekend.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no-makeup selfie as she expressed her excitement about the arrival of the weekend.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning no-makeup photo of herself and said that she is looking forward to the weekend with a Mean Girls-inspired quote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP