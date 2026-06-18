British vlogger rates 8 South Indian cities from 1 to 10, calls it ‘India on easy mode’: Bangalore is 8, Chennai is...

Travelling solo in India can be both exhilarating and intimidating, especially for foreigners experiencing the country's diversity, pace, and cultural nuances for the first time. Without a local understanding of the language, customs or surroundings, figuring out where to begin can often feel overwhelming. But according to one travel blogger, South India offers a gentler introduction.

Read more to find out the travel vlogger's experience in South India.

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British travel vloggerJack Heaton shared his experiences travelling across South India on Instagram and rated the eight cities he visited on a scale of 1 to 10 based on his overall impressions. In the video shared on June 11, he shared, “South India generally is a winner, it’s like India on easy mode if you are coming for the first time, after seeing a fair bit of the south, here are my ratings.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chennai – 3/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennai – 3/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jack’s first stop in South India was Chennai, where he stayed in what he described as “the most chaotic area”, making his introduction to the city somewhat overwhelming. Despite the initial hiccups, he was captivated by the sprawling Marina Beach and what he called the city’s “old-world” charm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jack’s first stop in South India was Chennai, where he stayed in what he described as “the most chaotic area”, making his introduction to the city somewhat overwhelming. Despite the initial hiccups, he was captivated by the sprawling Marina Beach and what he called the city’s “old-world” charm. {{/usCountry}}

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However, his experience was not without its downsides, as he also recounted being harassed while visiting a local market. He explained, “My first stop, partially my fault, I stayed in the most chaotic area; however, I also got physically harassed at a market. Marina Beach is cool, and I like the traditional ‘old world’ feel of the city.”

Munnar – 7/10

Jack praised Munnar as a beautiful destination. However, he felt that much of the town was geared primarily towards tourists, giving it a more commercialised feel than some of the other places he visited. He said, “Beautiful scenery, but very touristy in the way yours are organised and the activities available (elephant riding, etc.).”

Bangalore – 8/10

The travel vlogger described the Silicon Valley of India as “young and energetic”, praising its vibrant nightlife and lively atmosphere. However, the city’s infamous traffic left a far less favourable impression on him, with Jack saying it was the worst congestion he had ever experienced. He noted, “Innovative, young, energetic, great nightlife and surprisingly diverse food scene – however, probably the worst traffic I have seen in my life.”

Kochi – 9/10

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Kochi earned the second-highest rating on Jack’s list. He described it as one of the best places to experience Kerala’s rich culture, pointing to its historic landmarks and cultural performances such as Kathakali.

The travel vlogger was equally impressed by the city’s clean surroundings and its warm, friendly residents. He shared, “Love Kochi, beautiful, clean streets, historic, diverse and friendly people. It’s a great place to see Kerala culture first-hand with shows like Kathakali, etc.”

Calicut – 6/10

According to the travel vlogger, Calicut was a pleasant city with welcoming locals and a decent atmosphere. However, he felt it offered limited options for tourists, saying there was “almost nothing to do” in terms of attractions or activities. Jack highlighted, “A decent city, friendly people, but from a tourist perspective, there is almost nothing to do. Surprisingly busy.”

Alleppey – 10/10

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Alleppey took the crown on Jack’s list, explaining that he had an unforgettable experience exploring Kerala’s iconic backwaters, soaking in the region’s natural beauty at a leisurely pace.

He described the calm and serene atmosphere of the city as a “rare slice of peace in India.” The British travel vlogger said, “I had a flawless time on the backwaters of Kerala, it’s hard to compare it, but instantly a 10/10 for being such a unique experience and a rare slice of peace in India.”

Palolem – 7/10

According to Jack, Palolem is a ‘quaint’ small town in South Goa, where he was quite impressed by the gorgeous beaches and the exciting array of restaurant options. However, the downsides included the city’s unusual crowd of digital nomads and the lack of proper infrastructure.

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He explained, “Quaint small beach town in South Goa, gorgeous beach with plenty of restaurants to choose from. A great place to relax, but it does attract a bit of an unusual crowd of digital nomads and not so much infrastructure.”

Panaji – 9/10

While he preferred South Goa over North Goa overall, Jack found Panaji to be the most memorable stop on his trip. He was impressed by the city's Portuguese architecture, well-developed infrastructure, warm locals and diverse dining options across different budgets. Apart from the crowds and touristy chaos at some historic sites, the travel vlogger said his experience in Panaji was positive.

“South Goa is better than North, but Panaji is the one. Beautiful Portuguese architecture, great infrastructure, wholesome people, and amazing restaurants at all price ranges. Tourists cause a lot of chaos in some of the historic parts,” he noted. Jack further added, “Special bonus - Baga Beach (1/10) - Just don’t go…”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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