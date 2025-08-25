Chandigarh woman's solo journey to Ladakh on a scooty wows internet: ‘Happy to see an Indian mom explore the world’

A video of a Chandigarh woman travelling to Ladakh on a Honda Activa scooty/scooter has taken the internet by storm. On August 22, a travel influencer, Kishore Kumar, shared a video of meeting the woman during his Ladakh trip, where she shared her solo travel journey on the scooter through mountainous regions while covering challenging routes. The woman travelled to Ladakh on her scooty via Chandigarh, Manali and back from Srinagar.

A woman's solo travel journey to Ladakh and back on a scooty

Ladakh is a dream destination for many travellers due to its otherworldly landscapes, adventurous terrains, and scenic locations. Many travellers prefer heavy-duty motorcycles for this journey, travelling from Manali or Srinagar and back. However, defying all odds, the woman chose a scooty for her solo quest, and inspired many on social media.

Per Kishore's conversation with the woman, she began her journey to Ladakh from Chandigarh, covering routes like Manali, Pang, and Sarchu, and was heading towards Srinagar, Jammu, and eventually back home to Chandigarh. sharing the clip, he wrote, “Brave Solo Lady Rider met during Ladakh Ride.” Check out the clip here:

In the heartwarming video, Kishore expressed his admiration and surprise at finding the woman on a scooty in the treacherous terrain, as he initially believed such long-distance scooter rides were primarily undertaken by younger people.

She added that this isn't her first extensive trip, having previously visited destinations like Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath on the same scooter, and that her husband and son encouraged her journey. Despite the scooter's age and the difficult terrain, she managed the journey.

How did the internet react?

The video has since gone viral and has amassed over 1.5 million views. Left amazed and inspired by the woman’s incredible journey, many dropped comments under the clip.

Someone wrote, “The best part? No recordings, no vlogs, no content — just her and her scooter, a soulful and pure ride.” Another commented, “It's a slap in the face to those who say bikes matter.”

An Instagram user commented, “Aunty and Honda just doing normal things.” Another wrote, “So happy to see an Indian mom explore and see the world on her own! They deserve this.” “Aunty ❌ Iron Lady ⚔️,” someone wrote.