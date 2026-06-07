Content creator boards seven-star premium sleeper bus to Dehradun, shows plush berths, snack bags and onboard toilet

Luxury or premium travel is highly intriguing because it draws curiosity around just how elevated comfort can become. But the price tag is only the tip of the iceberg. Whether it is a cruise, resort, or premium transport, the differentiator is in how seamlessly the experience is a premium amalgamation of comfort, exclusivity, personalisation, and convenience. When it comes to luxury transport in India, many are already familiar with royal trains and opulent flights, but buses, too are making road trips premium.ALSO READ: Content creator turns a cramped narrow balcony into a beautifully zoned outdoor space with aesthetic café-style corners

Content creator showed a glimpse of what a luxury sleeper bus looks like. (Picture credit: Instagram/@sierraliliann)

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Content creator Sierra Liliann, who often shares her experiences of solo travel on Instagram, documented her journey to Dehradun aboard a seven-star travel sleeper bus in a May 12 reel.

To visit her friend in Dehradun, she took the Zingbus Maxx sleeper bus and gave viewers a glimpse of its onboard amenities, demonstrating what makes it a premium sleeper bus experience.

Interiors of the bus

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{{^usCountry}} The interiors of the bus look cosy and appear to priortise comfort. The bus includes flat sleeper berths with cushioned bedding, pillows and curtains, making it ideal for lying down, relaxing and enjoying the views with some privacy. The individual berths also appear spacious enough for passengers to lie down comfortably. The overall colour palette is neutral, which gives the interiors a more premium look. The content creator also brought to attention the pillow and blankets, along with charging ports for phones. Snack bags were also given which had various goodies for cravings, along with hand wipes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interiors of the bus look cosy and appear to priortise comfort. The bus includes flat sleeper berths with cushioned bedding, pillows and curtains, making it ideal for lying down, relaxing and enjoying the views with some privacy. The individual berths also appear spacious enough for passengers to lie down comfortably. The overall colour palette is neutral, which gives the interiors a more premium look. The content creator also brought to attention the pillow and blankets, along with charging ports for phones. Snack bags were also given which had various goodies for cravings, along with hand wipes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Sleeper buses are my favourite way to travel India because I love to lay down and be comfortable and enjoy a beautiful view at the same time," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sleeper buses are my favourite way to travel India because I love to lay down and be comfortable and enjoy a beautiful view at the same time," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sierra also observed that as she approached Dehradun, the green cover increased, along with hilly terrain and scenic mountain views.

Biggest game-changer

However, the biggest ‘game-changer’ was the onboard toilet. One of the common challenges of long bus journeys is the uncertainty around toilet breaks, including when the bus will stop and if at all one will find clean washrooms. But the onboard toilet addresses the problem and make the journey more comfortable and convenient.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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