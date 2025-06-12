Going on a cruise for the first time? Know 10 beginner-friendly travel hacks and mistakes to avoid on board

There’s a first time for everything, from catching your first flight to planning that epic road trip. But cruising is a completely unique adventure. So much of the cinematic fantasy expectations rest on your maiden voyage; sipping mimosas with the sea breeze in your hair, watching the golden horizon at sunset, gourmet meals by the balcony, or stargazing from the deck. Media, especially movies and Instagram reels, spare no expense in making cruises look dreamy and romantic. While it’s natural to feel giddy about your first cruise, being well-informed is the first step to avoiding rookie missteps. But we have got you covered, so that you set sail smoothly. Cruise travel is rising in India.(Shutterstock)

Akansha Agarwal, co-founder and CMO of Int2Cruises, Asia’s cruise-first OTA, shared with HT Lifestyle what it takes to ensure your first cruise becomes a core memory, listing out the essential hacks and mistakes to avoid.

Elaborating on how cruise travel is growing in India, she said, “Cruise travel from India is still emerging but growing fast. Outbound travel is booming, and cruising is finally being seen as a viable, even desirable, vacation style. With the Cruise Bharat Mission aiming for 2.5 million passengers annually by 2029, cruising is no longer niche; it’s booming. With newer ships, better itineraries, and growing accessibility, Indian travellers are discovering the ease and excitement of cruise holidays.”

Akansha shared a detailed guide, covering 5 beginner hacks and 5 mistakes to avoid when planning your first cruise, so you can sail stress-free:

Cruise travel hacks

Plan your cruise journey based on your mood and family.(Shutterstock)

1. The ship is half the holiday

First, decide who you are travelling with and what kind of holiday you want. Because in many ways, the ship is the destination. Modern cruise lines offer ships tailored to different travel moods and styles.

Plan as per family and mood needs

Family adventure: When travelling with kids or extended family, look for ships designed with family fun in mind. Then you can include activities, like surf simulators, water parks, go-karts, zip lines, and kids’ clubs.

When travelling with kids or extended family, look for ships designed with family fun in mind. Then you can include activities, like surf simulators, water parks, go-karts, zip lines, and kids’ clubs. Rugged adventure: For adventure trips, many expedition cruises explore the remote parts of the world, like the polar regions or the Galápagos Islands, in an intimate, immersive way.

For adventure trips, many expedition cruises explore the remote parts of the world, like the polar regions or the Galápagos Islands, in an intimate, immersive way. Relax and unwind: For travellers who prefer to relax and unwind, boutique ships are offering slower-paced travel focused on wellness, wine, and curated cultural experiences.

2. Itineraries matter, but so does time in port

Not all port stops are equal. Some allow you a full day or overnight stay to truly explore a city. Others might offer just a few hours. Knowing how much time at each stop helps you plan your excursions better. If you're required to be back on board by a specific time. Book shore excursions in advance to maximise your experience without the stress of last-minute decisions.

Benefits of longer port stays: Longer port stays give you the chance to dive deeper into local culture, whether that’s sampling street food, wandering through a market, or soaking in historic sites.

3. How to book smartly

Cruising has a reputation for being expensive, but that’s not true. It is actually more cost-effective than many land-based holidays. Base fares can start as low as Rs. 6,500 per person per night, including accommodation, meals, shows, entertainment, and activities.

Booking tips:

Book early to get better rates and cabin options.

Keep an eye out for seasonal deals and promo codes.

Consider platforms that package the entire holiday, flights, visas, transfers, and the cruise, in one go.

Avoid booking at the last minute, especially during peak seasons.

Shoulder seasons (like May for Alaska or October for the Mediterranean) offer better value.

4. Go for balcony

Indian travellers traditionally opted for inside cabins, but that's changing.

Balcony cabins are now preferred by the majority, offering panoramic ocean views and a private space to unwind.

More travellers are also opting for suites and investing in onboard experiences like speciality dining, curated excursions, and spa treatments.

5. Don't need to experience everything

First-time cruisers often try to pack their days with every possible activity, but it is important to remember that vacation means to relax, not get caught up in the rush to do everything.

Choose what genuinely interests you, whether that’s a cooking class, a spa treatment, or simply lounging with a book on your balcony.

Beginner's mistakes to avoid

Cruise is a holistic experience, make sure you get the most of it by watching out for the popular mistakes. (Shutterstock)

1. Skipping the fine print on visas:

Many cruise itineraries span multiple countries. Ensure you have thecorrect visa type (single-entry vs. multi-entry), especially if your ship departs from one country and returns to another, or re-enters a country mid-itinerary.

Always double-check transit and port-specific visa rules well in advance.

2. Sailing without travel insurance:

While cruises are usually smooth sailing, weather delays, medical emergencies, or missed port connections can happen.

Travel insurance is non-negotiable. Choose a policy that covers cruise-specific scenarios, including missed departures or onboard medical care.

3. Not packing a day bag for embarkation day:

Your check-in luggage might take a few hours to reach your cabin. Pack a carry-on bag with essentials like swimwear, medication, travel documents, chargers, and a change of clothes. That way, you can start enjoying the pool, buffet, or Jacuzzi .

4. Boarding the ship late on embarkation day:

The ship starts buzzing with activity the moment boarding begins.

Board early to explore the ship, beat the crowd at dining venues. It’s the best way to ease into your cruise adventure.

Ideal destinations for cruise

Singapore

Mediterranean (Europe)

Northern Europe

Dubai

Japan

