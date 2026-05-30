Couple's train journey turns sour as ticketless passengers create nuisance, hijack seat; complaint gets no response

Trains are the backbone of the Indian tourism industry. Every day, millions of people travel across the country by train to visit their homes, go on holiday with family, and more. An Instagram user named Shivangi Singh was similarly hopeful about her train journey; however, her experience took a turn for the worse when a few individuals boarded her coach without tickets.

Passenger's train journey turns bad because of ticketless travellers.

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Passengers without tickets create a nuisance

On May 28, Shivangi and her partner took to Instagram to share their experience on board the Ala Hazrat Express from Old Delhi to Bhuj in a two-part reel. In the first reel, they share that in the early hours of their journey, everything was smooth, and they were even enjoying the scenery.

However, as soon as the train entered Rajasthan, specifically Alwar, everything changed. “Our 3AC compartment was no longer a sanctuary; it became a crowded free-for-all. Passengers without tickets sprawled across seats, some even claiming to be staff, while a drunk individual berated fellow travellers. Even my own seat became occupied by a woman and her child – both travelling without a ticket,” Shivangi shared.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that this incident reflected a societal truth: when a few citizens bypass the system, and those in charge turn a blind eye, people who follow the rules suffer. “We must recognise that every broken rule chips away at our progress. If we expect a better, more reliable public system, we must hold ourselves accountable too,” Shivangi wrote. No response from authorities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that this incident reflected a societal truth: when a few citizens bypass the system, and those in charge turn a blind eye, people who follow the rules suffer. “We must recognise that every broken rule chips away at our progress. If we expect a better, more reliable public system, we must hold ourselves accountable too,” Shivangi wrote. No response from authorities {{/usCountry}}

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Soon, many Instagram users asked the couple to file a complaint with 139, the Rail Madad app, or even the X (formerly Twitter) account. At first, Shivangi sent a message on 139 twice, but instead of any action, she only got reassurance.

After waiting 10 minutes, she tried again to lodge a complaint with Rail Madad, and after 15 minutes, the complaint status only showed ‘forwarded.’ No TTE or GRP arrived to check the situation.

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40 minutes later, she received a call from the Railway, during which she stated that no action had been taken against the passengers. Listening to her, a lady who had boarded the train without a ticket with her child boasted that no matter how many complaints she registered, nothing would happen before Jaipur.

“And she was right, an RPF and TTE came and said, ‘Wait, we will get the coach empty soon’. And they were not seen again',” she added. To Shivangi's surprise, her complaint was soon closed on Rail Madad without any resolution, and after arriving in Jaipur, they got their full seat.

Highlighting the ineptitude of the Rail Madad app, she stated, “What is even more disheartening is the complacency within the very system that should uphold integrity. Many railway employees, entrusted with safeguarding these standards, turn a blind eye, sometimes even profiting from it. And at the top, the government, despite grand promises of modernisation, continues to let these systemic failures fester. Why is it that, despite repeated outcry, no real action is taken? Without accountability from both employees and leadership, the dream of a reliable, dignified railway service will remain just that—a dream,” she wrote.

How did the internet react?

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Instagram users asked the couple to file their complaint with the consumer board or directly with the Railway Ministry. One user wrote, “You have all the proofs. If possible, please go to the consumer court. Ask for a good compensation, see if any good lawyer can guide you here, even advocate if budget allows. The organisations will only understand once we make them pay.”

Someone else commented, “World's largest economy for a reason.” Someone else wrote, “This is so disappointing. If you say something, people will start giving their so-called adjustments lectures and bring patriotism in between.” Another commented, “No civic sense.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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