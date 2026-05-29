Foreigner vlogger ‘followed by man to the bathroom on AC train in India': 'Always trust your instincts'

A foreigner travel vlogger has shared a harrowing account of her experience on an Indian train, sparking renewed discussions regarding women’s safety for both locals and international tourists. Ines Faria, who frequently documents her travels across India, took to Instagram on March 10 to detail an incident on a 3AC (AC 3-Tier) train where she felt targeted and pursued by a group of men. Also read | Foreigner ranks 'how safe she felt as a woman' travelling solo in different Indian states: '0/10 in UP, 9/10 in Kerala' Ines Faria said that a group of men had been ‘staring all the time like they never saw a woman before’, leading her to seek help from train staff. (Instagram/ lost.with.ines)

'Like they never saw a woman before' The ordeal began in the passenger compartment, where Faria said she noticed a group of four or five men sitting across from her. In her video, she described the environment as 'super uncomfortable', noting that the men were relentlessly watching her: “There is this dude staring at me while I’m just chilling... keeps staring all the time like they never saw a woman before.”

In her caption, Faria further explained that the group didn't just look, but actively monitored her movements: “A group of boys sitting across from us kept staring, changing seats and watching us constantly. It started to feel really uncomfortable.”

The bathroom incident The situation escalated when Faria said she attempted to avoid the men by using a washroom in a different compartment. However, she was followed through the train. “This dude literally follows [me] to the bathroom, and he’s now behind me... so uncomfortable,” she said in the video.

Faria detailed a frightening moment where the man allegedly attempted to breach her privacy while she was inside the washroom: “About 30 seconds after I entered the bathroom, one of the boys followed me and tried to open the door. Luckily, my friend noticed he followed me and came to wait outside the bathroom for me.”

Faria questioned the logic of the man’s actions, sharing that there was no practical reason for him to be in that specific area: “Why would he follow me to the bathroom to a different compartment when you could go to the bathroom right next to our beds?”

The intervention Following the encounter, Faria and her friend sought help from the Indian Railways staff, who, she said, took their concern seriously and immediately upgraded the vlogger and her friend to a higher class of travel to ensure their security. After she reported the behaviour to the train authorities, the staff reportedly moved them to a '2AC' compartment, which Faria described as a 'safer place'.

Faria praised the response, saying, “Huge thank you to the train staff who helped us... Bless them. Thank you so much for the help.” Also read | Solo travel for women: Tips and hacks for safe and enjoyable experience