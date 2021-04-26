Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin on May 26
travel

Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin on May 26

Previously slated to begin last November, the long delayed Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble will now begin on May 26
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin on May 26(Photo by Sébastien Goldberg/Goh Rhy Yan on Unsplash)

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities announced on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

The bubble had been previously slated to begin last November between the two Asian financial hubs but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities announced on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

The bubble had been previously slated to begin last November between the two Asian financial hubs but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel travel bubble
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP