Covid-19: Italy, Czech Republic removed from Germany's list of risk areas
Covid-19: Italy, Czech Republic removed from Germany's list of risk areas

Germany's disease control centre announces dropping of Italy, Czech Republic, Austria, some parts of Croatia and of Switzerland, including Zurich and Basel, from its travel list of 'risk areas' amid Covid-19
PTI
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Covid-19: Italy, Czech Republic removed from Germany's list of risk areas

Germany is removing Italy, the Czech Republic and much of Austria from its list of “risk areas,” meaning most remaining travel restrictions will ease.

The change of status announced by Germany's disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, takes effect on Sunday.

Austria is being removed with the exception of its two westernmost provinces, Tyrol and Vorarlberg.

Some parts of Croatia and of Switzerland, including Zurich and Basel, are also dropped.

Countries classified as “virus variant areas” -- Germany's highest risk category -- must quarantine for 14 days, and travel is restricted to German citizens and residents.

Britain remained the only European country in that category on the list published Friday. It also includes India, Nepal, Brazil and the addition of Uruguay.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
covid-19 italy czech republic germany austria croatia switzerland zurich basel travel
