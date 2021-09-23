Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Delhi zoo plans to get female ostrich from Southern India
travel

Delhi zoo plans to get female ostrich from Southern India

Delhi Zoo Director Sonali Ghosh said, "Interestingly, the ostrich we have got from Chandigarh zoo belongs to the same clutch of eggs we have here. There were not enough female ostrich. Now we have to find female ostrich for them. Covid-19 has slowed down the entire process, but we will do it."
ANI |
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:55 PM IST
After getting a male ostrich from Chandigarh zoo on Wednesday, Delhi zoo is planning to get a female ostrich from the Southern part of India.(Unsplash)

After getting a male ostrich from Chandigarh zoo on Wednesday, Delhi zoo is planning to get a female ostrich from the Southern part of India.

Delhi Zoo Director Sonali Ghosh said, "Interestingly, the ostrich we have got from Chandigarh zoo belongs to the same clutch of eggs we have here. There were not enough female ostrich. Now we have to find female ostrich for them. Covid-19 has slowed down the entire process, but we will do it."

"However, the new ostrich is under quarantine period at present, so the visitors will not be able to see it for a while," the director added.

On September 22, the male ostrich from Chandigarh's Chhatbir zoo was shifted to Delhi.

ALSO READ: Central Zoo Authority seeks report forest dept over ‘illegal cutting’ of trees in Corbett

According to a study conducted by scientists CCMB, IIT Rookie, the flightless bird ostrich is native to Africa, however, the study claimed that it inhabited India about 25,000 years ago.

Over the last 200 years, the wild common ostrich population has declined drastically. Ostriches do well in captivity and may live up to 50 years both in and out of the wild reserves. 

RELATED STORIES

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi zoo ostrich southern india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thailand seeks to reduce quarantine period for visitors

8

Photos: Nora Fatehi looks fierce and sultry in orange swimsuit, black cape

Manipur’s iconic all-women market to reopen after 5 months

Panama to cash in on vaccine tourism after more than 70% locals get shots
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP