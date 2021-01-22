Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests
- On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmark's transport ministry said on Friday.
The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, the ministry said, adding it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating.
Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the past 24 hours on arrival from all countries.
Several Danish celebrities, including former footballer Niklas Bendtner, were criticized earlier this month after Danish media reported they had travelled to Dubai on holiday despite the government advising against going abroad to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests
- On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to tighten travel curbs for virus hot spots as third wave fears mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You will now need a negative PCR test to enter France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private jets are handy in a pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka reopens to tourists 10 months after closure due to Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House panel arrives in Kashmir to assess road, travel and hospitality sectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus, will ban more flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers as cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Space shuttle mockup in Alabama museum to get a multimillion dollar revamp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox