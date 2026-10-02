Destination Buzz: 10 California beaches for your next Pacific coast escape

California has no shortage of beaches, but the fun part is that they do not all offer the same kind of day by the Pacific. Some are made for surfing and kayaking, some for long barefoot walks, and others for bonfires, wildlife spotting, or simply sitting by the water with nowhere else to be.

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If you are planning a California trip, these 10 beaches are worth adding to your list.

1. La Jolla Shores, San Diego

If you like your beach days active, La Jolla Shores is a good place to begin. The mile-long stretch of sand is popular for kayaking, surfing, snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding. You may also spot California spiny lobsters, sheep crabs and leopard sharks in the water. Stay until evening for a twilight beach bonfire.

2. Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach

Movie fans may recognise Crystal Cove State Park from Beaches, the Bette Midler film. Its three miles of sandy coastline come with charming 1940s cottages, surf breaks and plenty of space for a leisurely walk. At sunset, stop at Beachcomber Café for clam chowder, then settle in for s’mores around a firepit.

3. Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara

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{{^usCountry}} Butterfly Beach is a lovely spot to catch a Pacific sunset in Santa Barbara. It is also popular with dog walkers and makes a good starting point for a longer coastal walk towards East Beach or Hammonds Beach. Keep some time aside for Santa Barbara’s museums, boutiques, restaurants and historic mission. 4. Carmel City Beach, Carmel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Butterfly Beach is a lovely spot to catch a Pacific sunset in Santa Barbara. It is also popular with dog walkers and makes a good starting point for a longer coastal walk towards East Beach or Hammonds Beach. Keep some time aside for Santa Barbara’s museums, boutiques, restaurants and historic mission. 4. Carmel City Beach, Carmel {{/usCountry}}

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Carmel City Beach feels almost storybook, with white sand sitting below charming cottages and manicured gardens. Carmel Bay’s protected waters make it a favourite for leisurely beach days. Look out for curlews along the shore and pelicans flying low over the waves. If you are visiting during the annual sandcastle contest, expect creations far more ambitious than the usual bucket and spade effort.

5. College Cove, Trinidad

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For a quieter coastal experience, head north to College Cove. A one-mile trail through conifers leads down to this secluded beach, with views of Pewetole Island along the way. Pack a picnic and make a day of it. Trinidad is also a good base for exploring California’s North Coast.

6. Manchester State Park Beach, Mendocino County

Manchester State Park Beach is made for slow walks. Dunes run behind the five-mile shoreline, while driftwood and washed-up treasures add plenty to look at along the way. Camping is available at the park, so you can stay overnight and fall asleep to the sound of the Pacific.

7. Sunset State Beach, Santa Cruz

South of Santa Cruz, Sunset State Beach offers a quieter stretch of coastline with good conditions for surfing and beach walks. Keep an eye out for whales and dolphins in Monterey Bay. Come evening, a beach bonfire makes the setting even more inviting, and campsites are close to the water.

8. Stinson Beach, Marin County

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Stinson Beach is a popular summer escape for people from San Francisco. Families arrive with buckets and beach games, while surfers take on the waves. You can fly a kite, play paddle ball, throw a Frisbee or simply spend a few hours reading by the sea. It is also a starting point for one of the area’s popular hikes.

9. Cayucos State Beach, Cayucos

Cayucos keeps things wonderfully relaxed. The six-mile beach north of Morro Bay is perfect for kayaking, sunbathing and barefoot walks. For a classic California evening, stroll along Cayucos Pier as the sun goes down.

10. San Buenaventura State Beach, Ventura

With two miles of curving sand, San Buenaventura State Beach has something for almost every kind of traveller. Play volleyball, cycle along the coastal bikeway or walk along the historic wooden pier. Ventura is also the gateway to Channel Islands National Park, making it a useful stop if you want to add an island trip to your California holiday.

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From lively beach days to quiet coastal walks, California’s shoreline offers plenty of ways to spend time beside the Pacific. The hardest part may simply be deciding which beach gets your first morning.

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