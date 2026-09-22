Destination Buzz: 5 offbeat experiences to have in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is easy to associate with golden beaches, hill country tea estates and wildlife safaris. But spend a little more time looking beyond the usual holiday circuit, and the island starts to feel very different. There are quiet islands, mountain trails, boat safaris and food experiences that offer a closer look at local life and landscapes.

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Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO of Destination Management Sector and Senior Vice President at John Keells Holdings PLC,

Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO of Destination Management Sector and Senior Vice President at John Keells Holdings PLC, points to exploring beyond the popular attractions as a way to experience Sri Lanka’s culture, scenery and local traditions from a different perspective. If you are planning a Sri Lankan holiday and want to add a few less familiar stops to your itinerary, here are five experiences worth considering.

1. Spend time on Delft Island

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{{^usCountry}} Located off northern Sri Lanka, Delft Island, also known as Neduntheevu, feels far removed from the mainland. The island sits in the Palk Strait and has a landscape quite unlike the lush tea country associated with Sri Lanka. Walk past coral stone walls and distinctive Palmyra palms

Visit the remains of a Dutch fort and other colonial ruins

See ancient temples and traces of the island’s long history

Take your time exploring the roughly 50 square kilometre island {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located off northern Sri Lanka, Delft Island, also known as Neduntheevu, feels far removed from the mainland. The island sits in the Palk Strait and has a landscape quite unlike the lush tea country associated with Sri Lanka. Walk past coral stone walls and distinctive Palmyra palms

Visit the remains of a Dutch fort and other colonial ruins

See ancient temples and traces of the island’s long history

Take your time exploring the roughly 50 square kilometre island {{/usCountry}}

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The dry terrain and quiet surroundings make Delft particularly interesting for travellers curious about northern Sri Lanka.

2. Take a boat safari at Gal Oya

A safari usually brings to mind a jeep, but Gal Oya National Park offers a very different option. A boat takes you across Senanayake Samudra, Sri Lanka’s largest inland reservoir, with wooded islands scattered across the water.

Look out for elephants moving between the islands

Spot elephants swimming or wading through the reservoir during dry months

Keep an eye out for water birds, deer and buffalo

Enjoy the scenery from the water instead of a safari vehicle

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It is a lovely way to experience Sri Lanka’s wildlife without spending the entire safari on four wheels.

3. Walk a section of the Pekoe Trail

The Pekoe Trail covers more than 300 kilometres through Sri Lanka’s Central Highlands, passing tea estates, villages, forests, towns and historic sites. The good part is that you do not need to complete the entire route.

Pick a section that fits your holiday

Walk through working tea country and small villages

Try the Galaha to Loolkandura section

Explore an area linked with the early history of Ceylon tea

For travellers who prefer seeing tea country on foot, this offers a more intimate experience than simply stopping at a tea estate viewpoint.

4. Trek through the Knuckles Mountain Range

The Knuckles Mountain Range brings together misty peaks, forests, waterfalls and changing landscapes. Trails pass through villages, grasslands and wooded areas, with plenty of natural scenery along the way.

Expect changing terrain and mountain views

Look out for endemic plants and wildlife

Pass through remote villages and forested areas

Set aside enough time to enjoy the surroundings rather than rushing through

5. Eat your way through Jaffna

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Jaffna offers a distinctly different cultural experience, with its own food traditions, historic sites and northern way of life.

Visit Jaffna Fort and local markets

Try crab, seafood curries, dosa and spice-rich dishes

Explore fishing villages and rural communities

Visit the nearby islands and experience traditional local life

For me, this is the sort of travel that makes a holiday feel more personal. Sri Lanka has plenty of famous sights, but these lesser-known experiences show just how much more there is to the island.

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