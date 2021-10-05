Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doodhpathri hosts 3-day festival to boost tourism in J&K's hidden gem
travel

Doodhpathri hosts 3-day festival to boost tourism in J&K's hidden gem

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Doodhpathri hosts 3-day festival to boost tourism in J&K's hidden gem(Twitter/ChinarcorpsIA)
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Budgam (jammu And Kashmir) [india]

To promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist destination, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organised a three-day tourism festival.

"We have a great connection with people. Such programs encourage civilians and boost tourism," said General DP Pandey GOC 15 Corps, Srinagar's Chinar Corps (15 Corps).

"I hope that the tourism activity here increases in the coming times so that local people could get livelihood from it and I wish that this tourist spot progresses," he added.

The Doodhpathri festival, 2021, showcased singing performances, Rouf, a Kashmiri folk dance, martial art and Bhangra, a Punjabi dance.

Through the festival, the rich art and culture of the union territory were showcased.

While locals in large participated in the festival and found it to be a respite from the despondency created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Due to such festival, the tourism in the Doodhpatri is brought a higher level and such festivals must happen so that people get livelihood here. Our identity comes out through such programmes," said the Budgam Municipal Corporation official.

"People in large numbers took part in this festival in full compliance with the Covid-19 protocols. As you can see people are feeling mental relaxation through this festival. Jammu and Kashmir need such programmes to boost tourism. The tourism will boost the economy here," said a local Amaan Gilani.

Army also distributed supportive equipment like wheelchairs, crutches and hearing aids among differently-abled persons.

"This is not the first time that army has distributed wheelchairs to physically differently-abled persons here. Before this festival also, the army distributed powered wheelchairs. Today the army distributed powered wheelchairs to two differently-abled persons, manual wheelchairs to five to six persons, crutches and hearing aids to the differently-abled persons," said Waseem. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
tourism jammu kashmir budgam
