Dubai airports see visitors spike in 2022, easing of Covid-19 curbs boost travel

The lifting of Covid-19 travel curbs between Dubai and countries such as the UK, US and Saudi Arabia will have a ‘massive impact’ on the Gulf state, with about 27 million people passing through this year alone
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year but it sees doubling of visitors in 2022 as travel curbs ease(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Dubai’s airports chief says the number of international visitors may more than double next year as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions boosts travel through one of the world’s busiest hubs.

“We’re going to see a very sharp up-tick,” Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. The lifting of curbs between Dubai and countries such as the UK, US and Saudi Arabia will have a “massive impact” on the Gulf state, with about 27 million people passing through this year alone, he said.

Dubai is “very confident” that from Oct. 4 the United Arab Emirates will be included among countries not deemed by the UK as high-risk for coronavirus infections, Griffiths added. Dubai International Airport, the world’s largest by international traffic, counts London as its leading destination.

The UK said on the weekend it would reduce testing requirements for visitors for more countries and recognize coronavirus vaccines administered in 17 nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel. The UAE wasn’t included in the list but Britain’s Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, said on Sept. 17 that could change.

“There’s a minor technical issue that’s already been resolved and we’re expecting an announcement very shortly,” Griffiths said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
dubai covid-19 travel saudi arabia
