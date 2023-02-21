Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum with 113 spells from Book of Dead

Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum with 113 spells from Book of Dead

travel
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. Waziry Papyrus, the centerpiece of unveiling, contains around 113 spells from the Book of the Dead.

A section of the 16-meter long papyrus named Waziri-1 Papyrus containing inscriptions from the Book of the Dead dating back to 50 BC, is displayed at the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing within its 120-year-old museum, the first stage of a broader replenishment program for the palatial building. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Cairo

Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing of its oldest museum Monday, home to a 16-meter (52-foot) -long scroll unearthed last year.

The refurbishment marks the first stage of broader renovations for the 120-year-old salmon-coloured palatial complex in downtown Cairo, opposite the capital's famed Tahrir Square.

Waziry Papyrus, the centerpiece of Monday's unveiling, contains around 113 spells from the Book of the Dead. The museum also has added modern glass protection and new interior lighting.

The opening ceremony of the upgraded wing was led by Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa.

For well over a decade, Egypt has been building a state-of-the-art museum near the pyramids which is set to house tens of thousands of ancient artefacts. The Grand Egyptian Museum has so far cost over $1 billion and its opening date has been repeatedly delayed.

Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
egypt museum spell travel traveller travel destination tourist tourism tour africa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP