Finland to not open borders for tourists any time soon, says Interior Ministry

On Friday, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior announced that they will not open borders for tourists, in fact, they are ready to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on travel.
ANI, Helsinki
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Finland not yet going to open borders for tourists(Pexels)

Finland is not going to open its borders for tourists in the near future, as the government is set to introduce some new coronavirus-related entry restrictions on Friday, Eriikka Koistinen, a spokeswoman for the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, told Sputnik.

Russia will resume air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar on January 27, the Russian coronavirus response center announced.

"Finland will definitely not open for tourism in the near future. On the contrary, the government plans to make a decision on new restrictions on Finland entry this Friday. Only necessary business trips and cargo transportation are allowed," Koistinen noted.

The restrictions that are currently in place remain in force through February 9.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
