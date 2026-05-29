Foreigner vlogger ‘followed by man to the bathroom on AC train in India': 'Always trust your instincts'

A foreigner travel vlogger has shared a harrowing account of her experience on an Indian train, sparking renewed discussions regarding women’s safety for both locals and international tourists. Ines Faria, who frequently documents her travels across India, took to Instagram on March 10 to detail an incident on a 3AC (AC 3-Tier) train where she felt targeted and pursued by a group of men. Also read | Foreigner ranks 'how safe she felt as a woman' travelling solo in different Indian states: '0/10 in UP, 9/10 in Kerala'

'Like they never saw a woman before'

Ines Faria said that a group of men had been ‘staring all the time like they never saw a woman before’, leading her to seek help from train staff. (Instagram/ lost.with.ines)

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The ordeal began in the passenger compartment, where Faria said she noticed a group of four or five men sitting across from her. In her video, she described the environment as 'super uncomfortable', noting that the men were relentlessly watching her: “There is this dude staring at me while I’m just chilling... keeps staring all the time like they never saw a woman before.”

In her caption, Faria further explained that the group didn't just look, but actively monitored her movements: “A group of boys sitting across from us kept staring, changing seats and watching us constantly. It started to feel really uncomfortable.”

The bathroom incident

The situation escalated when Faria said she attempted to avoid the men by using a washroom in a different compartment. However, she was followed through the train. “This dude literally follows [me] to the bathroom, and he’s now behind me... so uncomfortable,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Faria detailed a frightening moment where the man allegedly attempted to breach her privacy while she was inside the washroom: “About 30 seconds after I entered the bathroom, one of the boys followed me and tried to open the door. Luckily, my friend noticed he followed me and came to wait outside the bathroom for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faria detailed a frightening moment where the man allegedly attempted to breach her privacy while she was inside the washroom: “About 30 seconds after I entered the bathroom, one of the boys followed me and tried to open the door. Luckily, my friend noticed he followed me and came to wait outside the bathroom for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Faria questioned the logic of the man’s actions, sharing that there was no practical reason for him to be in that specific area: “Why would he follow me to the bathroom to a different compartment when you could go to the bathroom right next to our beds?” The intervention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faria questioned the logic of the man’s actions, sharing that there was no practical reason for him to be in that specific area: “Why would he follow me to the bathroom to a different compartment when you could go to the bathroom right next to our beds?” The intervention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the encounter, Faria and her friend sought help from the Indian Railways staff, who, she said, took their concern seriously and immediately upgraded the vlogger and her friend to a higher class of travel to ensure their security. After she reported the behaviour to the train authorities, the staff reportedly moved them to a '2AC' compartment, which Faria described as a 'safer place'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the encounter, Faria and her friend sought help from the Indian Railways staff, who, she said, took their concern seriously and immediately upgraded the vlogger and her friend to a higher class of travel to ensure their security. After she reported the behaviour to the train authorities, the staff reportedly moved them to a '2AC' compartment, which Faria described as a 'safer place'. {{/usCountry}}

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Faria praised the response, saying, “Huge thank you to the train staff who helped us... Bless them. Thank you so much for the help.” Also read | Solo travel for women: Tips and hacks for safe and enjoyable experience

'As an Indian woman I don't feel safe'

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This incident serves as a case study in the ongoing struggle for women's safety in Indian public spaces. For many female travellers, the transition from 'staring culture' to physical following is a constant fear. Faria’s experience highlights that even in air-conditioned, reserved compartments — which are generally considered safer than general seating — women remain vulnerable to eve-teasing and stalking.

The fact that the man attempted to open the bathroom door suggests a level of boldness that bypasses social boundaries, a reality that local Indian women said is all too common, with one Instagram user commenting on Faria's post, "I live in India, and as an Indian woman I don't feel safe." Another woman wrote, "It's normal for us."

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While Faria added that 'most of her experiences travelling in India have been amazing', such incidents underscore the double-burden women face: they must not only navigate the logistics of travel but also maintain a constant state of hyper-vigilance.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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