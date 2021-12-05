'From Kodaikanal to Rameswaram,' Ankita Konwar's vacay diaries are pure love

Ankita Konwar is freshly back from her vacation in Tamil Nadu. The fitness enthusiast recently flew off to the state with her travel partner Nikita Bhatia and since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with her ventures in the girl's trip. From dancing in the beach to visiting a temple to not skipping a day of their fitness routine and performing yoga in their hotel room, Ankita and Nikita did it all and more.

On Sunday, Ankita made our day better with an Instagram reel featuring snippets of her ventures during her Tamil Nadu trip and we are smitten. Besides giving us major travel FOMO, Ankita's video is setting goals on what to do during a girl's trip. In the video, Ankita gave us glimpses of the scenic beauty of Tamil Nadu. From the plush greenary surrounding them to the fog-soaked hills enveloped with mist, Ankita's video is transporting us to a place of dreams.

In the video, Nikita can be seen walking her dog in the snaky roads of the hill station. In another part of the video, Ankita and Nikita can be seen dancing their hearts out on the beach. Ankita also shared a glimpse of the Ramanathaswamy temple where they stayed during their trip. "Memories from Tamil Nadu. From Kodaikanal to Rameswaram, scenic roads and nothing but love," Ankita captioned her video. She also added these hashtags to her post and shared her travel state of mind - #tamilnadu, #tamilnadutourism, #kodaikanal, #rameswaram and #friendship. Take a look at her video here:

In no time, Ankita's video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. But the best comment came from none other than her travel partner Nikita herself. Nikita dropped by to write, " Such a fun trip! Miss you so much already," to which Ankita replied saying that she is missing her too.

Ankita's pictures and videos from her Tamil Nadu trip is motivating us to rush to make our next travel itinerary.

