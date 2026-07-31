From zip lining, bungee jumping to rafting, scuba diving: Know the top adventure sports and best places to try them

The adrenaline rush of adventure sports can be exhilarating. Adventure enthusiasts are chasing daring activities, whether scaling mountains through rock climbing or taking the plunge with bungee jumping. This growing appetite for excitement is what is driving adventure tourism forward, with travellers now planning their entire trips around such exciting experiences.



ALSO READ: Experiences before destinations: Priorities of Indian travellers are changing as they make culture the focus of holidays

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you are planning an adventure trip, let's first get the basics sorted. This begins with a thorough understanding of how adventure tourism gained momentum in India, what led its growth, and which Indian destinations provide what kind of adventure sports.

Niharika Nigam, managing director of Jumpin Heights, answered some of the most relevant questions about adventure tourism, from what is driving its growth in India to the activities, age groups and destinations leading the trend.

Why are Indians choosing adventure-based holidays now?

River rafting in Rishikesh.

Adventure tourism is gradually becoming mainstream. While it is not a new concept, Nigam observed that it has ‘exploded’ over the past decade. Now, adventure tourists place thrilling activities at the top of their itinerary instead of treating them as optional additions on the last day or so.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Travellers have started chasing experiences over sightseeing, gravitating toward adventure activities like treks, river rafting, high-altitude expeditions, and once-niche activities like bungee jumping and zip-lining,” she said, highlighting the different formats of adventure sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Travellers have started chasing experiences over sightseeing, gravitating toward adventure activities like treks, river rafting, high-altitude expeditions, and once-niche activities like bungee jumping and zip-lining,” she said, highlighting the different formats of adventure sports. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Instead of building itineraries entirely around the typical sightseeing and monuments, travellers are also choosing activities that pose physical challenge and make them feel closer to nature.

There are many factors which pushed adventure sports into the spotlight, with Nigam identifying social media as one of the biggest players. "A single well-shot reel can turn an underrated town into a bucket-list destination almost overnight.”

Furthermore, as per the expert, other factors driving this momentum include better roads, a growing number of licensed and professional operators, tighter safety standards, and falling costs.

Which age groups are participating the most?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nearly all age groups show interest in adventure tourism.

Now, you may assume that adventure sports are only for the young. While trends may suggest that younger travellers rule this sector, middle-aged and older adults are also showing interest.

Nigam identified the 18-35 age group as the core demographic, comprising young adults and university students trying activities such as bungee jumping, zip-lining or trekking for the first time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But adventure sports are not limited only to young travellers.

As per the travel expert, people between the ages of 35 and 50 are also participating because of higher disposable incomes and a growing interest in wellness-focused travel.

Lastly, travellers above 50 are also in adventure tourism, the slow and guided kind. Nigam said it is nature-focused, like kayaking or slow guided trekking. This shows that adventure tourism now appeals to nearly every age group.

Which adventure sports are most popular among Indians?

Bungee jumping is an exhilarating sport but you need to be cautious and follow precautions to stay safe.

The travel expert shared these adventure sports, which are becoming popular among Indian travellers:

1. Trekking:

One of the easiest activities to begin with.

Requires little equipment and offers options for different experience levels, from casual weekend trails to multi-day Himalayan crossings.

2. Bungee jumping

Has ‘dedicated following.’

Becoming popular because of certified operators helping people participate under proper guidance and safety measures.

3. River rafting

Rishikesh is a major hub.

Different levels, Grade II rapids for beginners and Grade IV for experienced rafters.

4. Paragliding

Bir Billing and Kamshet are popular for tandem flights.

Allow beginners to experience the activity without any prior training.

5. Scuba diving and snorkelling

Water-based adventure sports also becoming popular.

Travellers go to Havelock Island and along the Goa coast.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There are other activities as well, like zip-lining, rock climbing, and mountain biking.

You can see the corals when you go scuba diving!

Five popular adventure destinations in India

Tourists go to Bir Billing for paragliding.

According to Nigam, these five Indian destinations receive heavy footfall for adventure tourism and for adventure sports:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Rafting, bungee, zip-lining, camping, cliff jumping. Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh: Paragliding, mountain biking, trekking Ladakh: Trekking, mountain biking, motorcycling. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: Skiing, snowboarding, snow trekking.