Goa demarcates 'safe swim' and 'no selfie' zones at beaches amid tourist rush
Goa maintains beach safety, maps weather and sea conditions every morning, sets up "safe swim zones" along the beaches amid tourist rush
A Goa government-appointed agency has demarcated 'safe swim' and 'no selfie' zones at beaches in the state, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The agency, tasked with maintaining beach safety, mapping weather and sea conditions every morning, sets up "safe swim zones" along the beaches. The zones are constantly monitored by the agency's lifesavers, he said.
The spokesperson claimed a total of 392 individuals have been rescued from drowning off the beaches in the state so far this year by Drishti Marine's lifesavers.
