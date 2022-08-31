Gorgeous white sand beaches in India you must visit

Who doesn't enjoy playing with their loved ones on lovely white sand beaches or strolling along a gorgeous ocean? Some of the world's most stunning and cleanest beaches can be found in India. Depending on the state they are located in, these white sand beaches not only provide a serene atmosphere but also abundant natural beauty. India's west coast is home to some of the country's best beaches, with Goa being the most well-known. The combination of the clear blue waters and the lovely white sand beaches make for the ideal beach vacation. And as fantastical as that may sound, you may have the same feeling when you visit India's stunning white sand beaches. (Also read: Travel Diaries : India's most amazing jungle getaways )

1. Palolem beach, Goa

Palolem beach is famous for its beautiful crescent shape which makes it possible to see both ends from the centre of the beach. (Gettyimages)

Palolem beach is famous for its beautiful crescent shape which makes it possible to see both ends from the centre of the beach. It is an excellent beach if you want to avoid the crowd and sit or walk around in a relaxed manner. There are lots of accommodations right on the beach which is the best thing about this place and in case you are an adventure freak you can go for a kayaking trip in the sea or the backwaters.

2. Varkala beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach, sometimes referred to as Papanasham Beach, is a beach located in Varkala Town of Varkala Municipality in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, India. (gettyimages)

Varkala Beach, sometimes referred to as Papanasham Beach, is a beach located in Varkala Town of Varkala Municipality in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, India. It is a small village outside of Thiruvananthapuram that has long drawn tourists and pilgrims. Excellent lodging options are available at Varkala Beach, which is quickly gaining popularity as a wellness destination with numerous Ayurvedic massage facilities. It is essential to visit Varkala Beach, which is serene and abundant with natural beauty.

3. Ganpatipule, Maharashtra

Ganpatipule is a small village in Maharashtra that is surrounded by white sand beaches. Along Maharashtra's Konkan coast, it is about 25 kilometres from Ratnagiri. (gettyimages)

Ganpatipule is a small village in Maharashtra that is surrounded by white sand beaches. Along Maharashtra's Konkan coast, it is about 25 kilometers from Ratnagiri. Lord Ganesha's mythology plays a significant role in the beauty of Ganpatipule. You will find a hill shaped like Lord Ganpati and the meeting point of a beach and a river here. This lovely retreat is a sacred location for those seeking calm. Additionally, there is little commercialization on the town's undeveloped beaches. These beaches provide off-white, crystal-clear sands and crystalline waters that are ideal for a peaceful vacation.

4. Malpe beach, Karnataka

Malpe Beach is a great place for a quick getaway because of the fine, white sand, pleasant weather, mouthwatering food shacks nearby, and the sea walk. (pixabay)

Malpe Beach in the Udupi area is a beautiful beach with gorgeous white sand. Malpe is a serene beach town in Coastal Karnataka that is close to the temple town of Udupi. Malpe is well-known for its beaches, St. Mary's Island, and fishing harbor. Malpe Beach is a great place for a quick getaway because of the fine, white sand, pleasant weather, mouthwatering food shacks nearby, and the sea walk.

5. Radhanagar beach, Andaman Nicobar Islands

The Radhanagar Beach welcomes tourists into a world of perfect tranquilly and relaxation. (gettyimages)

It's undoubtedly one of the most stunning beaches. Its attractiveness is enhanced by the fine white beach, towering green trees, and clear blue seas. It is among the most well-known sights in both Havelock Island and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as a whole. In 2004, Time Magazine ranked it as the 7th finest beach in the world and the best beach in Asia. The Radhanagar Beach welcomes tourists into a world of perfect tranquilly and relaxation. The beach is surrounded by coconut trees on all sides and is covered in tropical jungle on both sides.

