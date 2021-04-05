Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Greece further extends restrictions on all flights as Covid cases rise
Greece further extends restrictions on all flights as Covid cases rise

On Sunday, the Greek authorities announced that the Covid-19 restrictions were extended for all international passengers till April 19 and the same for domestic passengers will go on till April 12 due to the rise in cases.
Reuters | , Athens
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Greece extends restrictions on international flights(Pexels)

Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic flights until April 12 and on international flights until April 19 as the number of new Covid-19 infections continues to rise.

Under the restrictions, passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival and undergo random testing for Covid-19.

All foreign travellers are quarantined for seven days. Israeli travellers who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel will not need to be quarantined following a bilateral agreement on tourism between the two countries.

Most flights from non-European Union member states are banned, with the exception of 10 countries including Britain. For domestic flights, only essential travel is permitted.

Schools, non-essential shops and restaurants are closed in Greece, but authorities plan to allow small retail shops to reopen with restrictions from Monday, and high schools are expected to resume in-person classes later this month.

Greece recorded 3,080 new infections on Friday and 72 deaths. Since the pandemic began, it has registered more than 2,73,000 cases and just over 8,300 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
