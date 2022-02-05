Greece to ease Covid-19 travel curbs, will start summer season from March 1

Greece is easing travel restrictions for European Union citizens as a first step in its plan to open its critical tourism sector for the key summer period on March 1.

“Our country is taking all necessary preparatory steps this year to welcome our visitors for the summer season, earlier than ever before, as of March 1,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Friday.

Holders of a valid European Union vaccination certificate can now enter Greece without the need for a mandatory Covid-19 test, Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said earlier. The move will apply from Feb. 7.

Greece welcomed more than 7.2 million tourists in the January to November period 2021. The government’s target for 2022 is to see the tourism sector match the record-levels of 2019 when receipts from travellers to the country were more than 18 billion euros ($20.7 billion).

