Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Greece to ease Covid-19 travel curbs, will start summer season from March 1
travel

Greece to ease Covid-19 travel curbs, will start summer season from March 1

Holders of a valid European Union vaccination certificate can now enter Greece without the need for a mandatory Covid-19 test. The government’s target for 2022 is to see the tourism sector match the record-levels of 2019
Greece to ease Covid-19 travel curbs, will start summer season from March 1 (Unsplash)
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Greece is easing travel restrictions for European Union citizens as a first step in its plan to open its critical tourism sector for the key summer period on March 1. 

“Our country is taking all necessary preparatory steps this year to welcome our visitors for the summer season, earlier than ever before, as of March 1,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Friday. 

Holders of a valid European Union vaccination certificate can now enter Greece without the need for a mandatory Covid-19 test, Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said earlier. The move will apply from Feb. 7.

Greece welcomed more than 7.2 million tourists in the January to November period 2021. The government’s target for 2022 is to see the tourism sector match the record-levels of 2019 when receipts from travellers to the country were more than 18 billion euros ($20.7 billion).

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greece travel summer tourism
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP