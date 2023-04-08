Hit the road: 5 tips for planning the perfect summer road trip

Summer road trips are a great way to explore new destinations and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. However, planning a road trip can be daunting and overwhelming without proper preparation. There are countless potential destinations, routes, and activities to consider, which can quickly become overwhelming. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey, it's essential to plan ahead and take care of all the necessary details. From deciding on your destination and route to packing essentials and planning activities, we'll cover everything you need to know to make your trip a success. By following these tips, you can enjoy a stress-free and exciting adventure on the open road. So grab your map, pack your bags, and let's hit the road! (Also read: Road tripping: Tips for a successful and enjoyable journey )

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey, it's essential to plan ahead and take care of all the necessary details.(Unsplash)

Ekta Mohanani Kamra, Travel Enthusiast and Founder of Hop n Bop, shared with HT Lifestyle, five essential tips to help you plan the perfect summer road trip.

1. Plan your route

Considering the present heat situation, decide on the places you want to visit and plan your route accordingly. Use a map or a GPS to ensure that you have the most efficient and scenic route possible.

2. Check your vehicle

Before embarking on your road trip, make sure your vehicle is tuned up and in a good condition. Get it serviced, and check the tires, brakes and oils to ensure a safe and relaxed journey. To prevent motion sickness when travelling, stay hydrated as much as you can, take short breaks for snacks, and eat wholesome foods and cold liquids.

3. Pack light giving more space

Make a list of everything you need to pack for your trip including snacks, and water. Sunscreen and first aid kit. Pack smart and wear comfortable and breezy clothes to not cause any irritation on the trip. Don’t forget to pack some entertainment such as books and a good playlist to keep your fellow companions entertained.

4. Multiple drivers

Having at least two people who can drive is crucial so as to avoid delays and longer halts. Having more than one driver can make sure the driving responsibilities are shared equally, allowing each person to rest and refresh themselves. This also reduces the risk of driver fatigue.

5. Travel early

Travel during the early hours to reach your destination before the scorching heat of the day sets in. This could help you if you wish to do outdoor activities, as it helps you avoid the hottest part of the day, reducing the risk of exhaustion.

In conclusion, planning the perfect summer road trip requires preparation and excitement and with the right mindset and planning, it can become an unforgettable experience filled with adventure and relaxation. So grab a map, plan a route and hit the road for the trip of your life!