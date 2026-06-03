'I've never gotten food poisoning': New York vlogger tries street food in Chandni Chowk, praises cleanliness of stalls

A New York vlogger and travel influencer, Chloe Jade, recently visited India for a multi-city tour, including Delhi. The country's capital is famous for many things; street food is one of them. While you may have seen several foreign tourists unable to enjoy the spice or getting food poisoning, Chloe, on the other hand, visited all the famous joints in Chandni Chowk and loved the food.

Chloe Jade visited several popular food stalls in Chandni Chowk.

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According to her, she took recommendations from a local and tried several traditional dishes in Chandni Chowk at famous shops, starting with a savoury paratha, dahi bhalla, daulat ki chaat, and a few more. She also praised the cleanliness and quality of the establishments she visited.

Foreigner tries street food in New Delhi

The video begins with Chloe claiming, “I've never had food whizzing in my entire life. Let's see if I can survive in India. Welcome to Chandni Chowk.” For her first food tasting, she visited the very famous ‘Paranthe Wali Gali’ in Chandni Chowk and tried a lemon-and-potato parantha, for which she paid ₹250 for two, and a khoya-and-rabdi parantha, which cost ₹300 for two.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a very famous street in New Delhi, India, known for its street food. And yes, this is definitely going to be a bit of rage bait for the people who hate India, but sorry. First up is Parathe Wali Gali,” she says in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a very famous street in New Delhi, India, known for its street food. And yes, this is definitely going to be a bit of rage bait for the people who hate India, but sorry. First up is Parathe Wali Gali,” she says in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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She found the establishments very clean, especially where the parathas were being made. Though she found the place to be a bit crowded, she shared, “I'm sure the haters will say that it's not, but it definitely is super clean…here we have our lemon and potato paratha…with all these chutneys on the side that you can dip into. This was so so good. And then we also got two types of sweet paratha.”

Next, Chloe tried Daulat Ki Chat, which pleasantly surprised her with its taste. “I have to say I was super sceptical when I first saw this because I was like, what is this even made out of? It's basically just milk, different types of milk and one of them is burnt, so it gets this really nice caramelised flavour. This was so so good,” she shared.

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Next in line was dahi bhalle. However, it was her least favourite one. Sharing her experience, she stated, “I guess it's made out of lentils, but it just was not my favourite. It wasn't bad, but the yoghurt was kind of sweet, so it just didn't really work for me. Also, the guys working downstairs weren't super nice.”

Though Chloe enjoyed the food, the only things she found scary in Delhi were crossing the road. “Let's cross the road. Actually, crossing the road is probably the most dangerous thing that you can do in India because it's just absolutely crazy,” she quipped in the clip.

How did the internet react?

Many foreigners agreed with Chloe, sharing that they had never had food poisoning. “I’ve never got food poisoning in India, and I literally eat all the street food. I honestly think a lot of westerners just got an upset stomach from all the spices and rich food, and then call it food poisoning,” an Instagram user exclaimed.

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Another foreigner shared, “I still dream abt the jalebi I had there.” “Omg I ate at so many of these same spots. I preface this by saying that India is my favourite food country in the world, but I did get Giardia, and my friend got Typhoid after we ate on that street. It’s really the luck of the draw,” another commented.

Someone else commented, “Sometimes I honestly feel foreigners don't know the difference between the consequences of eating authentic spicy Indian food and actual food poisoning. Glad u enjoyed the food scene in Delhi, cause its great.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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