In Gulmarg, Shruti Seth connects with her 'higher consciousness.' Video inside

Shruti Seth is chilling like a villain in Paradise on earth. Yes, you guessed it right – the actor is currently in Kashmir and is spending a gala time in the lap of nature. Shruti Seth recently took off for her family vacation with husband Danish Aslam and daughter Alina Aslam, and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures of her family's ventures in Kashmir.

The actor is currently in Gulmarg and is keeping her Instagram family engaged with a slew of pictures and videos of herself and her family on her profile and on her Instagram stories. From playing in the snow to scooping out some time with just herself and the magnificent snow-capped mountains, Shruti is doing it all.

On Monday, Shruti shared a video of herself staring at the snow-capped mountains and having a moment with herself. Dressed in a white jacket and a black and white beanie, Shruti can be seen walking on snow as she looked at the snow-clad mountains in front of her. "At 13,500ft. Peace, calm and serenity. It’s always in the deepest parts of nature that I find a strange connection with myself and a higher consciousness. This definitely is one such moment in time,” wrote the actor. Take a look at the video here:

She also added these hashtags to her post to share her vacation state of mind - #familyvacay, #gulmarg, #nature, #naturelover and #shruphotodiary. On Tuesday, Shruti shared a video on Instagram, documenting the snippets of her family vacation. From posing with her arms wide open in the snow to sneaking in a family selfie with the picturesque hills in the backdrop, the video perfectly captured the amount of fun that the family is having in Kashmir. +

Shruti's snippets of her Kashmir vacation are giving us major travel FOMO. BRB, off to make our next travel itinerary.

