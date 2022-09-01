Indonesia witnesses highest foreign arrivals since pandemic

Indonesia saw about 4,77,000 foreign visitors in July, official data showed on Thursday, the most on a monthly basis since Covid-19 decimated the global travel industry.

The number was the highest since February 2020 and though it represented a 38% increase from the previous month, it was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

"This is good news because these tourists will provide a multiplier effect for the economy," Margo Yuwono, head of Statistics Indonesia, told a news conference.

The Southeast Asian country recorded 1.22 million foreign visitors from January to the end of July, compared with about 79,500 in the same period of 2021, when broad travel curbs were in place.

Indonesia received about 7 million foreign visitors in the January-July periods of pre-pandemic 2018 and 2019.

