Inside Air India’s flagship first-class lounge at Delhi Airport: Gourmet food, luxurious showers and comfy beds

For a very long time, the condition of the Maharaja of Air India was similar to that of the other maharajas in independent India: it was the general opinion that all of them had seen better days. However, it seems that that is no longer the case for the airline. On May 8, a digital content creator and travel influencer who goes by the name of Lounge Guru, took to Instagram and shared a peek into the amazing first-class lounge of Air India at the Delhi Airport.

The first-class lounge of Air India at Delhi Airport has top-tier amenities, shares travel influencer. (@lounge.guru/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Raveena Tandon takes a ride on Vande Bharat Express, praises India’s modern railway transformation

“I just checked out the brand new flagship Air India Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport (DEL) Terminal 3, and the transformation is wild. They’ve split the space into two completely separate wings: Business Class on one side, and an ultra-exclusive First Class area on the other,” he wrote in the caption.

Walking through the large glass doors of the Maharaja Lounge, he first came across an expansive reception area, through which he was led to the central arena. It had four distinct areas, and the Lounge Guru covered them all.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 1. The Crystal Bar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. The Crystal Bar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After dropping his bags at the restaurant, the influencer walked up to the Crystal Bar, an open bar that serves top-shelf champagne and premium cocktails. The bar is the centrepiece of the dining area, where one can order the poison of their choice and then retire to the restaurant area to sit in ivory cushioned chairs and enjoy the drink. 2. Fine dining restaurant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After dropping his bags at the restaurant, the influencer walked up to the Crystal Bar, an open bar that serves top-shelf champagne and premium cocktails. The bar is the centrepiece of the dining area, where one can order the poison of their choice and then retire to the restaurant area to sit in ivory cushioned chairs and enjoy the drink. 2. Fine dining restaurant {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The seating area in the first-class lounge doubles up as a fine-dining restaurant. It is not about quick and easy airport buffets when one is being hosted by the Maharaja. Instead, there is the expansive digital menu, fine silverware, and the perfect dining ambience. As the Lounge Guru explained, “This is full white-glove, a la carte service with chefs walking you through the menu.”

3. Luxury showers

The lounge area also comes with luxury showers on par with any five-star establishment. The bathroom is huge with separate shower areas, and comes equipped with all necessary amenities that include grooming essentials and hair dryers.

4. Private sleep suites

Finally, if one has to stay for a while waiting for their flight, private sleeping rooms can be availed to get some quick shut-eye. The softly lit rooms come with a well-made bed, a table and a chair, as well as with beautiful paintings adorning the wall. The quiet place helps one beat the jet lag with ease.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Air India isn’t just competing anymore,” the Lounge Guru wrote in the caption. “This flagship space legitimately changes the ground game for international transit.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON