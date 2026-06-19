Inside Etihad's The Residence, ‘world’s number 1 airplane seat' with private rooms: How much does the plane ticket cost

Business class seat on an airplane surely gives a taste of luxury, but what if you could have a mini-sized apartment all to yourself, 30,000 feet up above in the air? On May 26, Pat Pat, a travel content creator, took to Instagram to share his experience of flying Etihad’s legendary ‘The Residence’ while flying from Abu Dhabi to Singapore.

A look inside Etihad's The Residence.

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According to Pat, The Residence is often called the most exclusive commercial airline seat in the world because of the luxurious amenities the airline provides to passengers. Sharing his experience, he captioned the post, “The Residence is truly one step above first class.”

“It’s a private 3-room suite in the sky, complete with a living room, bedroom, and private bathroom with a shower!” he added.

Inside Etihad's The Residence

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{{^usCountry}} Calling The Residence ‘world’s number 1 airplane seat', Pat shares what flying it actually looks like and if it is worth it. According to him, the setup in The Residence is quite similar to a mini apartment, where you get three rooms: a living room, a private bathroom with a shower, and a private bedroom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling The Residence ‘world’s number 1 airplane seat', Pat shares what flying it actually looks like and if it is worth it. According to him, the setup in The Residence is quite similar to a mini apartment, where you get three rooms: a living room, a private bathroom with a shower, and a private bedroom. {{/usCountry}}

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The living room, the first part of the massive seating configuration, is designed for two people. The living room features plush tan-brown couch-like seating with room for two passengers to sit next to each other. It also comes with two folding tables and a shared TV screen.

The living room connects to a lobby that leads to the private bedroom and the shower. Talking about the private shower, he shared, “The Residence also has a private bathroom with its own shower inside. You get 5 minutes of hot running water. It doesn't get any more private than this on a commercial airplane.”

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As for the bedroom, it comes with its own TV screen and a double-sized bed featuring comfortable linens and pillows, where you can move freely. The bedroom's interiors are designed with passenger comfort in mind, featuring blue walls, dim lighting, and a mini bedside table.

The cost and other details

Sharing the details for those looking to purchase a ticket, Pat revealed, “Previously, you could book The Residence directly, but the cost could be over $25k dependent on the route, which is wild! We booked this by booking the Etihad First Class apartment with points, then paying a cash upgrade to The Residence. In order to upgrade to The Residence, you MUST book directly through Etihad.”

A ticket on The Residence can cost you over $25,000, which is approximately ₹23,58,380.

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As for what you get for spending almost ₹23 lakh, apart from the private residence in the air, Pat shared that passengers also receive a delicious meal onboard. The dining experience includes a full caviar service, and you can have dinner in a private room in the lounge.

Moreover, upon arrival at the airport, an escort helped him unload the luggage, and the Etihad staff helped with the check-in process at the First Class check-in area. Pat shared that the check-in and security processes took only minutes, and soon he was taken to Abu Dhabi International Airport's First Class lounge, which was an ‘experience like no other.’

According to the influencer, The Residence passengers get a private room, a shower, and a server in the lounge. One can also enjoy 15-30 minutes of complimentary spa services. As for boarding the plane, The Residence passengers decide whether to board first or last. Meanwhile, after landing, Pat also received an escort who assisted him with his luggage and a chauffeur to take him to the hotel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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