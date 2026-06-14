Inside Farah Khan's dreamy Japan getaway: From Nara Park's friendly deer, Mount Fuji to Shirakawa-go's storybook houses

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently traded film sets for scenic landscapes as she embarked on a memorable vacation to Japan with her digital content and vlogging team. Sharing glimpses from her travels on Instagram along with the caption, “Everything looks better in Japan.. even I,” Farah gave fans a peek into her picturesque getaway filled with stunning landscapes. (Also read: Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from Cocktail 2 shoot will make you book a trip instantly; see complete travel guide )

Farah Khan enjoys scenic Japan getaway

Farah Khan's Japan diaries prove why the country belongs on every travel bucket list.(Instagram/@farahkhankunder)

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One of the highlights of her trip was a visit to Nara, famous for its friendly free-roaming deer. Farah was seen enjoying a close encounter with one of the animals while sporting a relaxed yet stylish travel look. Dressed in an oversized striped shirt paired with a straw hat, sunglasses, and a colourful tote bag, she blended comfort with vacation chic.

The filmmaker also had a rare and unforgettable encounter with Japan's most iconic landmark, Mount Fuji. Sharing stunning photographs of the snow-capped peak towering over a serene lakeside landscape, Farah gave fans a glimpse of the breathtaking scenery. For the outing, she opted for a denim co-ord set layered with a long beige coat and completed the look with her signature straw hat.

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{{^usCountry}} Stylish travel wardrobe to historic heritage sites {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stylish travel wardrobe to historic heritage sites {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Farah's travel wardrobe continued to make a statement throughout the trip. In one candid photograph, she showcased a beige jacket featuring the bold slogan, “CAN’T AFFORD TO BE PLAIN,” painted across the back. The look perfectly reflected her vibrant personality and playful approach to fashion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah's travel wardrobe continued to make a statement throughout the trip. In one candid photograph, she showcased a beige jacket featuring the bold slogan, “CAN’T AFFORD TO BE PLAIN,” painted across the back. The look perfectly reflected her vibrant personality and playful approach to fashion. {{/usCountry}}

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The journey also took Farah and her team to some of Japan's historic heritage sites. Exploring traditional villages known for their picturesque thatched-roof houses, she immersed herself in the country's rich cultural heritage. In one photo, she posed beneath a rustic wooden gateway leading into the village, while another captured a cheerful group moment with her crew in front of a stunning moss-covered traditional home.

Must-visit places in Japan

If Farah's Japan diaries have inspired you to plan your own getaway, here are some must-visit destinations that deserve a spot on your itinerary:

Mount Fuji – Japan's iconic snow-capped peak and a must-see attraction.

Nara Park – Famous for its friendly free-roaming deer.

Kyoto – Known for historic temples, tea houses, and traditional culture.

Shirakawa-go – A picturesque village with charming thatched-roof houses.

Tokyo – A vibrant mix of modern attractions and cultural landmarks.

Osaka – A foodie paradise packed with street food and nightlife.

Hakone – Renowned for hot springs and stunning Mount Fuji views.

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – A serene bamboo forest perfect for nature lovers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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