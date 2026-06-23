Inside Sara Ali Khan's London vacation with grandmother Sharmila Tagore and mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan recently went viral for her appearance at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in London, which she attended as a brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker Longines, alongside Henry Cavill.

Sara Ali Khan shares photographs from her London holiday with Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore. (@saraalikhan95/Instagram)

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It now seems that she’s making the most of her time in the UK, enjoying a holiday with her mother, Amrita Singh, and her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on June 23 and shared a carousel of images that offered a sneak peek into her vacation.

Alongside Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore, Sara was also accompanied by two of her friends as she travelled in and around London.

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{{^usCountry}} Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Kensington Gardens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Kensington Gardens {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first picture in the carousel shared by Sara showed her sitting on a couch with Sharmila Tagore, dressed in a lovely black top and white pants, while the veteran actor looked dapper in a grey co-ord set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first picture in the carousel shared by Sara showed her sitting on a couch with Sharmila Tagore, dressed in a lovely black top and white pants, while the veteran actor looked dapper in a grey co-ord set. {{/usCountry}}

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In the very next picture, Sara is standing in front of a pool at Hyde Park in Kensington Gardens, looking pretty as a picture in the same dress, with the fountains behind her. Once a private garden within the Kensington Palace, the area is now one of the city’s eight Royal Parks. With three-lined avenues, fountains and pools, it is a wonderful free attraction for people to visit and enjoy.

Walking down The Yards Covent Garden

Located in the heart of London’s West End near the Covent Garden and Leicester Square underground stations, The Yards Covent Garden is a pedestrian walkway lined with shops and restaurants.

The area features outlets of lifestyle brands, boutiques, and top London eateries. Sara was all smiles as she clicked a selfie with her mother on the pristine pedestrianised street.

With family and friends in the Mayfair district

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The actor also shared a couple of images where she is seen standing with her grandmother and a friend on Avery Row, in the Mayfair district of London. The image has the popular pub, The Iron Duke, and the restaurant, JY House, visible in the background.

It is likely that the party stopped for a bite, as yet another photograph showed Sara with a friend sitting in a bakery.

Visiting the local theatre

Sara, Amrita and Sharmila spent their evening together attending a stage play. A lovely way to wrap up the day, as well as the carousel post.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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