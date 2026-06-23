Inside Sara Ali Khan's London vacation with grandmother Sharmila Tagore and mom Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan spent a touristy vacation in London with family and friends, visiting parks and fancy walkways, and watching a play.
Sara Ali Khan recently went viral for her appearance at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in London, which she attended as a brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker Longines, alongside Henry Cavill.
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It now seems that she’s making the most of her time in the UK, enjoying a holiday with her mother, Amrita Singh, and her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on June 23 and shared a carousel of images that offered a sneak peek into her vacation.
Alongside Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore, Sara was also accompanied by two of her friends as she travelled in and around London.
Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Kensington Gardens{{/usCountry}}
Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Kensington Gardens{{/usCountry}}
The first picture in the carousel shared by Sara showed her sitting on a couch with Sharmila Tagore, dressed in a lovely black top and white pants, while the veteran actor looked dapper in a grey co-ord set.{{/usCountry}}
The first picture in the carousel shared by Sara showed her sitting on a couch with Sharmila Tagore, dressed in a lovely black top and white pants, while the veteran actor looked dapper in a grey co-ord set.{{/usCountry}}
In the very next picture, Sara is standing in front of a pool at Hyde Park in Kensington Gardens, looking pretty as a picture in the same dress, with the fountains behind her. Once a private garden within the Kensington Palace, the area is now one of the city’s eight Royal Parks. With three-lined avenues, fountains and pools, it is a wonderful free attraction for people to visit and enjoy.
Walking down The Yards Covent Garden
Located in the heart of London’s West End near the Covent Garden and Leicester Square underground stations, The Yards Covent Garden is a pedestrian walkway lined with shops and restaurants.
The area features outlets of lifestyle brands, boutiques, and top London eateries. Sara was all smiles as she clicked a selfie with her mother on the pristine pedestrianised street.
With family and friends in the Mayfair district
The actor also shared a couple of images where she is seen standing with her grandmother and a friend on Avery Row, in the Mayfair district of London. The image has the popular pub, The Iron Duke, and the restaurant, JY House, visible in the background.
It is likely that the party stopped for a bite, as yet another photograph showed Sara with a friend sitting in a bakery.
Visiting the local theatre
Sara, Amrita and Sharmila spent their evening together attending a stage play. A lovely way to wrap up the day, as well as the carousel post.
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