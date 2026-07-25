International Tiger Day 2026: 6 best tiger reserves in India for an unforgettable wildlife escape

From thrilling jungle safaris and ancient forests to tranquil mangroves, discover some of India’s most remarkable tiger habitats this International Tiger Day. Celebrated annually on July 29, International Tiger Day highlights the importance of conserving one of the world's most iconic species and the ecosystems that sustain it. Home to over 70 percent of the world's wild tiger population, India offers some of the finest wildlife experiences anywhere in the world. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared remarkable tiger reserves with HT Lifestyle for all wildlife enthusiasts.

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1. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

One of India's most iconic wildlife destinations, Ranthambore pairs dramatic landscapes with centuries of history. Ancient fort walls, tranquil lakes and sprawling dry deciduous forests create an unforgettable backdrop for jeep and canter safaris. Along the way, travellers may encounter tigers, leopards, sloth bears, sambar deer and an impressive variety of birdlife, making every drive through the park a memorable adventure.

2. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

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{{^usCountry}} Dense sal forests, rolling meadows and rugged hills define Bandhavgarh's breathtaking landscape. Renowned for its thriving tiger population, the reserve is equally captivating for its rich wildlife, including leopards, deer, langurs and colourful bird species. Every safari offers an immersive journey through one of Central India's most pristine wildernesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dense sal forests, rolling meadows and rugged hills define Bandhavgarh's breathtaking landscape. Renowned for its thriving tiger population, the reserve is equally captivating for its rich wildlife, including leopards, deer, langurs and colourful bird species. Every safari offers an immersive journey through one of Central India's most pristine wildernesses. {{/usCountry}}

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One of India's most iconic wildlife destinations, Ranthambore pairs dramatic landscapes with centuries of history.

3. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

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The inspiration behind Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, Kanha enchants visitors with vast grasslands, towering sal forests and peaceful bamboo groves. Beyond its majestic tigers, the reserve is celebrated for the successful conservation of the rare hard-ground barasingha. Its expansive landscapes and tranquil atmosphere make it one of India's most rewarding wildlife destinations.

4. Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Known for its rugged beauty, Tadoba-Andhari combines teak forests, bamboo thickets, open grasslands and serene lakes to create an immersive wilderness experience. Wildlife enthusiasts can look out for tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs and an abundance of birdlife while exploring one of Maharashtra's most celebrated protected forests.

5. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

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India's oldest national park continues to charm visitors with its diverse landscapes of forests, rivers and expansive grasslands set against the Himalayan foothills. While tiger sightings remain a highlight, Corbett is equally renowned for its thriving elephant population, gharials, crocodiles and hundreds of bird species, making it a favourite among wildlife lovers and families alike.

The reserve shelters tigers, leopards, wild dogs, jackals and abundant birdlife, offering a rewarding safari experience.

6. Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

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Believed to have inspired the forests of Rudyard Kipling's timeless classic, Pench captivates visitors with teak forests, meandering streams and open grasslands. The reserve shelters tigers, leopards, wild dogs, jackals and abundant birdlife, offering a rewarding safari experience for both seasoned wildlife enthusiasts and first-time explorers.