Internet agrees with this list of ‘top 5 Indian states to visit’. Did your favourite make the cut?

A travel influencer, Mike O'kennedy, shared a video on Monday that has quickly gained a lot of attention on Instagram. In it, Mike lists the top five Indian states one should travel to. While some popular ones do make the list, there were a couple surprise entries too. And surprisingly, most viewers agreed with his assessment. (Also read: If you can’t beat the Chandigarh heat, escape it: From Barot to Karol Valley, scenic destinations for a quick getaway) Himachal Pradesh and Kerala made it to the list of best 5 Indian states to visit.

Mike ranks Kerala at fifth spot, Goa at fourth, Himachal Pradesh at third, Ladakh at second and Nagaland at first. Watch his video here:

Feeling inspired by Mike's list? Here's some info about each of these states to help you plan your next trip:

Kerala

Kerala, often heralded as "God's Own Country," is a serene escape in southern India known for its lush landscapes and tranquil backwaters. Ideal destinations include the misty hills of Munnar, the wildlife-rich Periyar National Park, and the picturesque beaches of Kovalam. The region's beauty is accentuated by its tropical climate, with balmy weather prevalent most of the year. Culinary adventurers should savour the local cuisine, highlighted by seafood, coconut-based curries, and the iconic Kerala Sadya served on banana leaves. Visiting Kerala offers a blend of relaxation, natural beauty, and gastronomic delights, making it a perfect vacation spot.

Goa

Goa, India's coastal paradise, is famous for its vibrant beaches, historic Portuguese architecture, and spirited nightlife. Key attractions include the bustling Baga Beach, the serene Palolem Beach, and the architectural marvels of Old Goa like the Basilica of Bom Jesus. Goa's tropical climate ensures warm, sunny days ideal for beach outings and exploration. The region's cuisine, a blend of Indian and Portuguese influences, features seafood, spicy vindaloos, and the beloved Bebinca dessert. Whether it’s adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, Goa offers a diverse and exhilarating vacation experience for all types of travellers.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, nestled in the northern part of India, is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. This picturesque state is renowned for its stunning landscapes of snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and flowing rivers. Key destinations include the serene town of Manali for its breathtaking vistas and adventure sports, the quaint village of Kasol known as a backpacker's paradise, and the culturally rich city of Shimla with its historic British architecture. The climate varies from cool to cold, making it perfect for trekking and skiing. Local cuisine highlights include thukpa, momos, and the hearty madra. Himachal Pradesh promises a refreshing retreat with a blend of thrill and tranquility.

Ladakh

Ladakh, set in India's northernmost region, is a stark yet stunning landscape of high-altitude deserts, serene monasteries, and turquoise lakes. Renowned places include the magnetic allure of Pangong Lake, the rugged passes of Khardung La, and the serene environs of Hemis Monastery. The beauty of Ladakh lies in its raw, untouched natural vistas and the unique Tibetan-Buddhist culture that pervades it. The weather is predominantly cold, especially from November to March, making summers the best time to visit. Local cuisine, with Tibetan influences, includes warming dishes like thukpa and momos. Ladakh offers a profoundly tranquil and introspective travel experience, ideal for those seeking both adventure and peace.

Nagaland

Nagaland, in India's northeast, is a vibrant mosaic of tribal culture, lush landscapes, and rich history. Known for its colourful festivals like the Hornbill Festival, which showcases the traditions and crafts of the local tribes, Nagaland is a cultural treasure trove. Key attractions include the historic village of Khonoma, known for its sustainable practices and greenery, and the bustling town of Kohima, which offers insights into WWII history at the Kohima War Cemetery. The climate is moderate throughout the year, ideal for exploring. Traditional Naga cuisine, characterized by smoked meats, bamboo shoots, and fiery chillies, offers a bold culinary adventure. Nagaland is a unique blend of historical significance and natural beauty, offering an off-the-beaten-path travel experience.