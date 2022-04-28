Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC's low-cost 'religious tour package' from Lucknow to Nepal starts in June

IRCTC Chief Regional Manager (Lucknow) Ajit Kumar Sinha said as part of the programme, people will fly from the Amausi airport in Lucknow to Kathmandu. In Nepal, they would be taken to the Pashupatinath temple, the Boudhanath Stupa, the Durbar Square and different locations in Pokhara.
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 08:15 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Lucknow

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an international religious tour package from Lucknow to Nepal by air at a moderate cost for this summer, an official said on Thursday.

The six-day-five-night package will start from June 19 and end on June 24.\R

IRCTC Chief Regional Manager (Lucknow) Ajit Kumar Sinha said as part of the programme, people will fly from the Amausi airport in Lucknow to Kathmandu.

In Nepal, they would be taken to the Pashupatinath temple, the Boudhanath Stupa, the Durbar Square and different locations in Pokhara.

Sinha said an individual will be charged 48,500 for the tour while the cost for two people booking together would be 39,000 each and it would further come down for three people in a group.

The package includes accommodation in a three-star hotel and Indian food, he added.\R

"Based on the response, more such planned trips will be organised from Lucknow to Nepal," Sinha said.

Booking for the package can be done at the IRCTC Gomtinagar office or on the IRCTC website, he added. PTI SNS NB RC

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
