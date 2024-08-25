The festival of Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti, will be celebrated by the Hindu devotees this year on Monday, August 26 while Dahi Handi will be celebrated the next day i.e. on Tuesday, August 27. Celebrated at midnight, devotees uphold Krishna's teachings on this day and offer prayers to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna (Krishna's childhood form), visit the temple to pray to Krishna and seek his blessings, observe a fast and read mantras. Janmashtami 2024: Top 10 Krishna temples in India to visit on Gokulashtami or Krishnasthami (File Photo)

With the festival just around the corner, celebrate Janmashtami like never before by visiting these top 10 Krishna temples in India -

1. Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Known as the birthplace of Krishna, this temple in Mathura is a must-visit, especially during Janmashtami, when the entire city comes alive with celebrations.

2. Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat

Dedicated to Krishna as the “King of Dwarka”, this temple is one of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

3. Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

This temple is a popular temple in Vrindavan where Krishna is worshipped as “Banke Bihari” and is known for its unique darshan rituals.

4. ISKCON Temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka

One of the largest ISKCON temples in the world, the Bengaluru temple is a hub for grand Janmashtami celebrations with kirtans, bhajans and cultural performances.

5. Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala

Known as the "Dwaraka of the South," this temple is a major pilgrimage site where Krishna is worshipped as Guruvayurappan.

6. Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

A relatively new yet stunning temple in Vrindavan, Prem Mandir is a symbol of divine love and is beautifully decorated during Janmashtami.

7. Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha

While primarily dedicated to Jagannath, this temple also holds significance for Krishna devotees, especially during festivals like Janmashtami.

8. Udupi Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka

This temple in Udupi is famous for its Krishna idol, which is adorned with jewels and is believed to have been established by the great saint Madhvacharya.

9. Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Located within the City Palace complex, this temple is a major attraction in Jaipur and sees large crowds on Janmashtami.

10. Shree Nathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan

This temple is dedicated to Shree Nathji who is believed by the devotees to be an incarnation of Krishna and the temple is known for its elaborate Janmashtami festivities.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion and zeal across India and as per the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada where these temples not only offer a spiritual experience but also provide a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions associated with the celebration of Janmashtami across India. Many temples also arrange elaborate tableaux depicting Krishna's life from his birth where these displays help devotees understand Krishna’s life story and learn from his lessons and teachings.