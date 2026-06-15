Kalyani Priyadarshan reveals the one morning ritual she never skips even while travelling

Jet lag, early call times, or a packed travel itinerary – nothing comes between Kalyani Priyadarshan and her favourite morning ritual. The actor recently spilled the secret to how she likes to kick-start her day, revealing that this one habit is a non-negotiable no matter where in the world she wakes up.

Kalyani Priyadarshan on her Euro trip

Kalyani Priyadarshan shares the one morning habit she always sticks to, no matter where she is.

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Recently, Kalyani travelled to Paris after making her debut appearance on the red carpet at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. Now, Kalyani has shared that for her, travelling has never just been about exploring new destinations. The actor revealed that while she loves immersing herself in new experiences and cultures, she also makes a conscious effort to hold on to the small daily rituals that keep her grounded.

“Travel, for me, has always been about experiencing new places while still holding on to the little routines that make me feel grounded,” Kalyani said.

The actor continued, “I recently travelled to Europe for my Cannes debut and then spent some time in Paris to unwind and take it all in. Work trips can be incredibly hectic, especially during moments as special and busy as these, so being able to stay in an Airbnb that felt private and comfortable made all the difference.”

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{{^usCountry}} “What I loved was being able to do things my way, whether it was starting every morning with my hot water, which is a non-negotiable for me, or simply spending quality time celebrating with my team after long days at our place in Paris. It never felt like I was staying somewhere unfamiliar; it genuinely felt like a home away from home,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What I loved was being able to do things my way, whether it was starting every morning with my hot water, which is a non-negotiable for me, or simply spending quality time celebrating with my team after long days at our place in Paris. It never felt like I was staying somewhere unfamiliar; it genuinely felt like a home away from home,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalyani in Paris

{{^usCountry}} Kalyani Priyadarshan’s recent projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalyani Priyadarshan’s recent projects {{/usCountry}}

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Kalyani has primarily worked in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. The daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy has featured in projects such as Varane Avashyamund, Hridayam, and Thallumaala.

Kalyani Priyadarshan got her breakout role last year as Chandra/Neeli in Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. The film, which also starred Naslen, was a massive success, earning over ₹300 crore worldwide. Recently, at an event, Kalyani promised that she would return for Lokah: Chapter 2, despite the first promo video featuring only Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan.

The actor said, “So, we know that Lokah part 2 and all of that is coming. But can you give us an exclusive update on it?” Kalyani revealed, “Honestly, all I know is that we should start shoot by, hopefully September. I will be there in the second part. So, just wait for it.” It remains to be seen when the sequel will be released in theatres and who will feature in future installments.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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