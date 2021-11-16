Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala rolls out 'Foodie Wheels', a cafe on re-used double-decker bus
Kerala rolls out ‘Foodie Wheels’, a cafe on re-used double-decker bus

The Foodie Wheels project has been launched by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) where a double-decker bus has an air-conditioned area on the lower deck and an open-air cafe on the upper deck.
Kerala rolls out ‘Foodie Wheels’, a cafe on re-used double-decker bus(Twitter/ktdchotels)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021
PTI | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kottayam (kerala)

A two-tier cafe in a double-decker bus alongside the Vaikom backwaters is one of the initiatives termed Foodie Wheels launched by the Kerala government to promote tourism and re- use the useless buses of the state transport authority, the KSRTC. The Foodie Wheels project has been launched by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). 

The bus, which has an air-conditioned area on the lower deck and an open-air cafe on the upper deck, was inaugurated by State Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas in the presence of Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju, according to the latter's post on Facebook. "You can sit here comfortably in the scenic atmosphere of Vaikom backwaters and enjoy the delicious dishes. 

This is one of the projects to transform and re-use the useless KSRTC buses," Raju said in his post. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
