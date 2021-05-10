Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Kuwait bars flights, travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka
Kuwait bars flights, travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Kuwait suspends travel from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 09:18 PM IST

Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision by the Gulf state's cabinet did not include cargo flights.

To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the statement said.

Kuwait said last week it would ban citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from travelling aboard from May 22.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
