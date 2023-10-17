Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Eco Tourism Society here on Monday evening and said that the State Government would promote eco-tourism on a large scale and infrastructure was being developed for the same.

List of 11 eco-tourism sites that will attract tourist in Himachal Pradesh (PTI)

Sukhu said that the government has identified 11 eco-tourism sites in forest areas having scenic and natural beauty including Swaar, Saurabh Van Vihar, Neugal Park, Bir-Billing in Palampur forest division, Kasol, Kheer Ganga and Sumarupa in Parvati forest division, Sojha in Seraj, Narkanda in Kotgarh and Shogi camping site besides Potter Hill camping site under Shimla forest division.

"Every eco-tourism destination will be developed in an area of one hectare. A reserve price has been fixed for these sites to be developed and operated through outsourcing", CM Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister said that nature has blessed Himachal with immense natural beauty and splendour attracting tourists worldwide. He said that eco-tourism would help in increasing the footfall of the tourists and add to the revenue as well. Apart from this, employment and self-employment opportunities will also be created in the state.

He said that eco-tourism sites at other places in the state will also be identified and developed from a tourism point of view.

The Chief Minister said that by encouraging eco-tourism, the inflow of tourists in the state will increase and the revenue will also increase and employment and self-employment opportunities will also be created in the state

Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Ram Kumar and Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Secretary Forest, Amandeep Garg, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajiv Kumar, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, Vivek Bhatia and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

