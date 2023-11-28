Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of long weekends in 2024

2024 is almost here! There's only one month to go, and we will soon say goodbye to 2023. As another year ends, we gear up to make resolutions about our health, personal life, reading books, career plans, and more. However, if you love to travel, you have come to the right place. If your resolution for the next year is to travel as much as you want, we have some good news for you. The upcoming year has more than 10 long weekends -- to be precise, you will have approximately 15 long weekends in 2024 to plan your dream trips. So, we decided to list all the dates and how you can manage your calendar to take some off work while immersing yourself in nature. Scroll through to see our list.

The Complete Long Weekends List of 2024

Long Weekend In January 2024

1) Saturday, December 30

Sunday, December 31

Monday, January 1: New Year's Day

Optional -- Tuesday, January 2 (Take the day off)

2) Saturday, January 13: Lohri

Sunday, January 14

Monday, January 15: Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Optional -- Tuesday, January 16 (Take the day off)

3) Friday, January 26: Republic Day

Saturday, January 27

Sunday, January 28

Long Weekend In March 2024

1) Friday, March 8: Maha Shivratri

Saturday, March 9: Gudi Padwa

Sunday, March 10

2) Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Monday, March 25: Holi

Optional -- Tuesday, March 26 (Take the day off)

3) Friday, March 29: Good Friday

Saturday, March 30

Sunday, March 31: Easter

Long Weekend In May 2024

1) Thursday, May 23: Buddha Purnima

Friday, May 24 (Take the day off)

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26

Long Weekend In June 2024

1) Saturday, June 15

Sunday, June 16

Monday, June 17: Bakri Eid

Tuesday, June 18 (Take the day off)

Long Weekend In August 2024

1) Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year

Friday, August 16 (Take the day off)

Saturday, August 17

Sunday, August 18

Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan (Restricted)

2) Saturday, August 24

Sunday, August 25

Monday, August 26: Janmashthami

Optional -- Tuesday, August 27 (Take the day off)

Long Weekend In September 2024

1) Thursday, September 5: Onam (Restricted)

Friday, September 6 (Take the day off)

Saturday, September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi

Sunday, September 8

2) Saturday, September 14

Sunday, September 15

Monday, September 16: Eid Milad Un Nabi (Restricted)

Long Weekend In October 2024

1) Friday, October 11: Maha Navmi (Restricted)

Saturday, October 12: Dussehra

Sunday, October 13

Long Weekend In November 2024

1) Friday, November 1: Diwali

Saturday, November 2

Sunday, November 3: Bhai Dooj

Optional -- November 4 (Take the day off)

2) Friday, November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Restricted)

Saturday, November 16

Sunday, November 17