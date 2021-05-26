Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: Eclipse begins, Australia sees Super Flower Moon

Super Blood Moon 2021: As Earth's shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday night, people around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. And as the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. The other half looked fuzzy in the center with a bright outer edge, the last remnants of the glittering orb that had earlier risen above the horizon.





A super blood moon is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow, the moon will appear to turn red.





The eclipse began as the moon edged into the Earth's outer shadow, called the penumbra. The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place on May 26. The full eclipse was due to take place between 2:17 pm as and 7:19 pm as per Indian Standard Timing (IST).





The eclipse will happen in the early morning hours of Wednesday in western North America, with people in Alaska and Hawaii getting the best views. It can also be seen in southern Chile and Argentina. Skygazers in all of Australia and New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia can see the eclipse on Wednesday evening.