Lunar eclipse on May 26: Where to watch in India

A lunar eclipse on Wednesday will be visible for a short span of time from the north-eastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has informed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the lunar eclipse will also be visible in the regions covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the sun and the moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon comes under the umbral shadow of the earth.

Let's know at what time and where the lunar eclipse can be seen in India:

-- The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm and end at 6.23 pm in India, while the total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58 pm.

--According to the IMD, the eclipse from Port Blair can be seen from 5.38 pm and viewed for 45 minutes. The lunar eclipse can be seen in West Bengal's Puri and Malda at 6.21pm, but only for two minutes.

--In India, just after the moonrise, the partial phase of the eclipse will end in the northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), parts of West Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to IMD.

--The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 2 minutes. The total duration of the partial phases is 2 hours, 53 minutes. The duration of the full eclipse is 14 minutes.

--During the total lunar eclipse, the moon will be much below the eastern horizon, therefore, people cannot see the beginning of this eclipse from India. People living in eastern India can see the concluding phase of the lunar eclipse which will be seen very close to the eastern horizon.

