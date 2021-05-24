Lunar eclipse on May 26. These cities will be able to view celestial event

A total lunar eclipse will occur on Wednesday and will be visible from parts of northeastern states of India, parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to a release by the ministry of earth science.

“A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era).From India, just after moonrise, ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the release said.

People in West Bengal and Odisha have a slight probability of missing out on the eclipse as skies could remain overcast due to cyclone Yaas, according to a report by news agency PTI. The partial eclipse of the moon will start around 3:15 pm and end at 6:23 pm. The eclipse will also be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

At least 20 cities in India will be able to see the partial eclipse on May 26. Here is a list of cities which will be able to see the eclipse with the duration of visibility.

Cities Moon Rise time ( IST) Duration of ending of the partial phase will be visible after moonrise (in mins) Agartala 6.06 pm 17 Aizawl 5.59 pm 24 Kolkata 6.15 pm 08 Cherrapunji 6.06 pm 17 Cooch Behar 6.18 pm 05 Diamond Harbour 6.15 pm 08 Digha 6.16 pm 07 Guwahati 6.09 pm 14 Imphal 5.56 pm 27 Itanagar 6.02 pm 21 Kohima 5.57 pm 26 Lumding 6.01 pm 22 Malda 6.21 pm 02 North Lakhimpur 6 pm 23 Paradeep 6.18pm 05 Pashighat 5.57pm 26 Port Blair 5.38 pm 45 Puri 6. 21 pm 02 Shillong 6.06 pm 17 Sibsagar 5.58 pm 25 Silchar 6.01 pm 22