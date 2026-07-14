Monsoon trip is no longer off-season: 6 destinations to visit this season for misty hills, waterfalls and lush views

The monsoon is an atmospheric season that can make landscapes feel surreal and picturesque. Summer vacations may be the textbook trips of the year, but monsoon getaways let you experience cascading waterfalls, mist-covered hills and rain-washed heritage sites. Plenty of destinations are at their scenic best during this season, yet monsoon trips remain quite underrated.



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Monsoon travel is no longer the off-season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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What are some recommended spots you can consider if you are planning a rainy-season escape? Let's see which destinations make it to your itinerary. Actually, monsoon trips are increasing in popularity. Travel expert Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO of Hosteller, told HT Lifestyle that the monsoon season in India is no longer considered off-season for travel.

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Why are monsoon trips no longer off-season?

{{^usCountry}} Sharing his industry observations, he said how travel preferences are changing: "Industry-wide, we are seeing a remarkable 46 % rise in monsoon reservations. Younger travellers are driving this change. They strongly prefer short, experience-led getaways over traditional long vacations. This shift has completely transformed the rainy season.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his industry observations, he said how travel preferences are changing: "Industry-wide, we are seeing a remarkable 46 % rise in monsoon reservations. Younger travellers are driving this change. They strongly prefer short, experience-led getaways over traditional long vacations. This shift has completely transformed the rainy season.” {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the monsoon season was often written off by travellers. Pranav conveyed that tourists previously avoided travelling because of the weather, but now actively seek destinations with fewer crowds and vibrant rain-washed landscapes for a deeper connection with nature.

Monsoon-trip destinations

Here are the six destinations Pranav recommended, each offering a distinct experience and becoming especially beautiful during the monsoon:

Lonavala, Maharashtra: The hill station gets heavy rainfall during monsoon, which gives tourists the sight of mist-covered valleys and waterfalls. You can visit Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point, Lion’s Point and Tungarli Lake. Coorg, Karnataka: Coorg is known for coffee plantations, hills and forests. You can add Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, Madikeri Fort and the coffee estates around Madikeri to the itinerary. Munnar, Kerala: Munnar has cool weather and lush tea plantations. Consider visiting Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam & Kundala Lake, Tata Tea Museum, and Kolukkumalai Tea Estate. Udaipur, Rajasthan: Udaipur's lakes look fuller during the rainy season, after summer heat. Add attractions like City Palace, Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace to the itinerary. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: It is known for its living root bridges, which are bridges with living, aerial roots of rubber trees.

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In the end, Pranav described monsoon travel as a more immersive form of slow travel. He concluded, "For the broader travel and hospitality sector, this signals a clear opportunity. We can confidently say the monsoon is no longer a shoulder season to navigate. It is a prime season to celebrate.”