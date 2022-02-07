Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon in snow-capped mountains serve us travel goals: See romantic pics

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, escaped the city life to go on a scenic honeymoon after their star-studded wedding in Goa. The couple jetted off to Kashmir to enjoy their holiday amidst the snow-capped mountains, pine trees, and gorgeous views. Mouni even shared glimpses from their honeymoon with fans on Instagram and served us adorable relationship and travel goals.

Mouni took to the photo and video sharing app to share snippets from her scenic holiday in Kashmir and captioned it, "Presently SunMoon-ing." She also tagged her husband, Suraj, in the post. The star even posted several videos and photos on her Instagram stories. Keep scrolling to see all the images.

The first picture in Mouni's post shows the star hugging her husband as he clicks a selfie with a backdrop of their snow-covered resort and mountains. The second picture is of the newly married couple standing on the resort's balcony to click a romantic photo showing the actor leaning on Suraj.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon.

The third photo in Mouni's post features a view of snow-covered houses and roads, and the fourth shows Mouni enjoying the snow outside the resort, dressed in cosy clothes to keep herself warm in the chilling weather.

The Brahmastra actor also posted a photo of Suraj on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Stole my jumper!!!!." In the click, Suraj can be seen standing on the balcony with a big smile on his face and wearing Mouni's round-neck knit jumper with grey pants. The sweater gave us major Christmas vibes with its candy cane, snowflake and snowman print.

Screenshot of Mouni Roy's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Mouni tied the knot with Suraj on January 27 in Goa. The couple got married in two ceremonies as per Bengali and Malayali rituals. Several of Mouni's close friends and colleagues from the industry attended the wedding ceremonies, including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Aamna Sharif and more.

On the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

