‘Mountains, yoga, hikes, pottery’: Mini Mathur’s vacay diaries are detox goals

Mini Mathur is setting travel goals for us all the while making us miss the hills. The actor and Television presenter pressed pause on her busy life and instead took off to the serene hills for a vacation filled with detox and peace. Mini got tired of the busy life she was leading and instead chose to take a detour to Himachal Pradesh to reconnect with nature through hiking, pottery classes, spending quality time with doggos and obviously through yoga. The actor shared a slew of pictures and videos of her ventures in Himachal Pradesh on her Instagram profile. From watching the sun rise from between the hills with a doggo for company to spending quality time working out on yoga asanas with her friends and her yoga trainer for company, Mini’s vacation is the detox we need for us as well.

Mini summed up her ventures in Himachal Pradesh in simple words - “Disconnected to reconnect. Mountains, yoga, hikes, candle gazing, pottery, meditation, swim and sunsets.” Taking notes for our next vacation. Take a look at herself enjoying the picturesque view and contemplating with nature for company.

Mini may be on her vacation but she didn’t take a break from fitness. Instead, she chose to push her boundaries and challenge her body to perform better at fitness. Mini’s friend and colleague from the film industry Sayani Gupta also accompanied her to this trip. In a short glimpse, Mini and Sayani can be seen performing yoga together in a timelapse video. Mini also shared a snippet of herself on the way of acing a headstand with little guidance from her yoga trainer. “To challenge your body is a wonderful thing because when it starts working in unison with your mind and your heart.. it’s magic,” Mini summed up her fitness journey in these words.

Mini also made a trip to the oldest pottery studio in Palampur and learnt pottery. “Sat behind the wheel only to realise that you shape clay with your inner state and nothing more. If you are stable, calm and focused.. you create forms that are aligned even though they’re imperfect,” read an excerpt of her pottery experience.

Mini’s travel diaries are giving us major goals, all the while making us want to drop everything and pack our backpacks and leave for the hills right away.