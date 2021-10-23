Mini Mathur is ‘feeling like a microscopic dot’ in Egypt. Here’s why

Mini Mathur, who is currently on a trip to Egypt with her girl gang, is giving us major travel FOMO. From gorging over authentic Egyptian platter to posing for dreamy pictures by the pyramid, Mini Mathur is doing it all. A few days back, Mini took off to Cairo with Bollywood actor Sayani Gupta and her other friends – Reshmi Kurian and Smriti Kiran. Since then, Mini’s Instagram profile has been replete with her adventures in Egypt.

On Saturday, Mini shared a slew of pictures of herself posing for a dreamy photoshoot by the pyramids of Egypt. In a red flowy dress embedded with silver mirrors, Mini aptly dressed for her day out in the sun. She also accessorised her attire with tinted shades and left her tresses open to fly to the wind in the desert.

With the pictures, Mini shared her realisation on coming close with a 5000 years old civilization. Mini wrote, “To be one with those who live forever. To think that 5000 years ago the Egyptian civilisation knew the principles of science, architecture, astronomy and used it to create immortality (well..) is mind numbing and so humbling.” Mini felt humbled to have experienced such vastness of the universe. “Came back feeling like a microscopic dot in the entire scheme of the universe, time, dimension and place,” read an excerpt of her post.

A few days ago, Mini shared a short snippet of her and her girl tribe’s authentic Egyptian platter and it had everything – from babaganoush to hummus. Mini noted down the food names from her platter in the caption – “Gorged on an Egyptian meal today - hummus, babaganoush, labneh, walnut muhammara, kofte, semak, Tabouleh made with the freshest parsley, fattoush salad with baldi bread.” +

Here’s a picture of Mini with her friends, enjoying her “first post pandemic getaway.” “Living it up coz we are worth it,” she added. +

Mini Mathur and her girl gang’s ventures in Egypt are setting major girl trip goals for us, all the while serving us with a whole lot of travel FOMO. BRB, planning our next trip.

