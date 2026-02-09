Packing for a Himalayan trek? I found these 10 travel blankets for warmth and comfort

Travel blankets are a simple yet thoughtful addition to any journey, offering comfort without bulk. They are lightweight and easy to fold. Travel blankets fit neatly into small backpacks or compact carry-ons. This makes them ideal for flights, road trips, and train travel. The best options are low on maintenance, quick to clean, and ready for reuse with minimal effort. A well-made travel blanket also provides reliable warmth in extreme cold conditions, ensuring comfort wherever you go. Many travellers prefer dark shades as they resist stains and look neat. With the right travel blanket, every trip feels warmer, calmer, and more comfortable. Lightweight travel blankets that bring warmth and comfort everywhere. We have bunched together 10 of the best options in travel blankets available on Amazon India. Look them up now.

The Soft Airplane Travel Blanket with Pillow and Backpack Clip is designed for comfortable journeys. Made from soft polyester, it offers warmth while remaining lightweight and easy to fold. The blanket comes with a storage bag, handle belt, and hand-luggage sleeve, allowing effortless carrying or attachment to a backpack. Ideal for flights and long trips, it ensures cosy comfort without adding bulk to your travel essentials.

The VAS COLLECTIONS Premium Plush Single Bed Dohar/AC Blanket is lightweight, reversible, and easy to carry, making it suitable for travel and camping. With a 250 GSM plush feel, it offers cosy comfort without feeling bulky. The 225×150 cm size works well for beds, sofas, and couches, while the soft polyester fabric is easy to maintain. Ideal for trips where warmth and portability both matter.

The Polar Fleece Blanket Warm & Cozy is a lightweight yet warm option for travel and everyday use. Designed for camping, road trips, and cold nights, it offers reliable warmth without adding bulk. The 90×60 inch single-bed size is easy to fold and pack, while the soft premium fleece ensures comfort. Ideal for travellers who want a cosy, portable blanket on the go.

The Luxury Ultrasonic Punch AC Comforter Blanket is a lightweight, breathable option designed for both home and travel. Made from quilted microfiber with a soft floral pattern, it offers year-round comfort without feeling heavy. The single bed size (228×152 cm) folds easily, making it suitable for trips and stays. Ideal for travellers who want a soft, airy blanket that’s easy to pack and maintain.

This Fleece Blanket for Single Bed is a soft, reminder: it’s designed for warmth and easy travel. Made from polar fleece and micro mink, it offers cosy comfort in winter, air-conditioned rooms, and all seasons. The 60×90 inch size folds neatly for packing, making it ideal for trips and overnight stays. Lightweight yet warm, it’s a practical travel blanket that’s easy to carry and maintain.

The VAS COLLECTIONS Premium Plush Single Blanket offers cosy comfort in a lightweight 300 GSM design, making it suitable for travel and camping. Measuring 150×220 cm (60×86 inches), it folds easily for packing into bags or backpacks. The soft plush fabric provides warmth without bulk, while the versatile size works well for beds, sofas, and couches. Ideal for travellers who value comfort on the move.

This Fleece Blanket for Single Bed is designed for travel-friendly comfort across seasons. Made from polar fleece and micro mink, it offers cosy warmth for winter trips, air-conditioned stays, and overnight journeys. The 60×90 inch size folds neatly, making it easy to pack for travel. Lightweight yet insulating, it’s a practical blanket for travellers who want reliable warmth without carrying something bulky.

The BSB HOME® Premium Plush Single Blanket combines cosy comfort with a lightweight 300 GSM design, making it ideal for travel and camping. Sized at 150×220 cm (60×86 inches), it folds easily to fit into travel bags without bulk. The soft plush fabric keeps you warm on journeys, while its versatile size works well for beds, sofas, and couches. A practical choice for comfortable travel.

The AAZEEM Travel Blanket and Pillow is designed for effortless comfort on the move. Ultra-soft, compact, and lightweight, it fits easily into carry-ons using the included carry case, luggage sleeve, and backpack clip. The 65×45 inch size offers cosy warmth during flights without feeling bulky. Ideal for frequent travellers, it delivers comfort, convenience, and easy portability for long journeys.

