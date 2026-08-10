Packing for your next holiday? 7 small changes that can keep your suitcase organised and travel hassle-free

Every journey, whether a family vacation, a business trip, or the movement of goods across cities, depends on one often-overlooked factor: packaging. While packaging is frequently associated with aesthetics or protection, small, thoughtful improvements can significantly enhance convenience, efficiency and sustainability throughout the travel ecosystem. Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel - Vernost and Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, shared small packing changes that can make every journey easier.

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​Also read | Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day

Pack according to your itinerary rather than just in case

Planning outfits and essentials based on your destination, weather, and activities helps reduce overpacking and keeps luggage lighter.

Check your airline's baggage policy before packing

Bernard Corraya said, “Weight limits and cabin baggage allowances vary by airline, and reviewing them in advance can help travellers avoid excess baggage fees and last-minute repacking at the airport.” Karthik Venkataraman highlighted that for businesses, the impact is even greater. Optimised packaging reduces shipping volume, improves storage efficiency and lowers transportation costs.

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Weight limits and cabin baggage allowances vary by airline.

Keep travel essentials within easy reach

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{{^usCountry}} According to Bernard, passports, boarding passes, chargers, medications, and a change of clothes should be packed in an easily accessible bag, especially for long-haul flights or layovers. Keep liquids and electronics easy to remove. This can speed up security screening and reduce stress at the airport. Download important travel documents before departure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bernard, passports, boarding passes, chargers, medications, and a change of clothes should be packed in an easily accessible bag, especially for long-haul flights or layovers. Keep liquids and electronics easy to remove. This can speed up security screening and reduce stress at the airport. Download important travel documents before departure {{/usCountry}}

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Saving boarding passes, hotel bookings, travel insurance, maps, and visas offline ensures access even without an internet connection.

Ensure to pack essentials

Pack a reusable water bottle and portable power bank. These small additions can make long travel days more comfortable, especially during delays or extended sightseeing.

Keeping part of your suitcase empty allows room for shopping or souvenirs.

Leave some extra space in your luggage

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Keeping part of your suitcase empty allows room for shopping or souvenirs and helps avoid overweight baggage on the return journey.

Create a simple packing checklist

A checklist reduces the chances of forgetting important items and makes packing faster, particularly for frequent travellers.

Carry two passport-sized photos and a pen in your travel bag

While many destinations have gone digital, physical photos and a pen can still be useful for visa-on-arrival processes, immigration forms, permit applications, or unexpected travel requirements.

Track your luggage

If you're checking in luggage, especially on long-haul journeys or trips with connecting flights, place a Bluetooth luggage tracker such as an Apple AirTag or equivalent inside your suitcase. It can help you locate delayed or misplaced baggage more quickly and provide added peace of mind.